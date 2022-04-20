Coop Pank held an investor webinar to introduce unaudited results of Q1 2022

English Estonian

Today, on 20 April 2022 at 10 am (EET), Coop Pank held an investor webinar, where the Chairman of the Board Margus Rink and Chief Financial Officer Paavo Truu introduced the bank’s Q1 2022 unaudited financial results. Webinar was held in Estonian language.

Coop Pank would like to thank all participants. Webinar recording is available here: https://youtu.be/Xu_6_--u6WM



Coop Pank’s report for unaudited results of Q1 2022 and the presentation is available here:

https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b02c49d25db74ee2618acdc35aed5e572&lang=en



