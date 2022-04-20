New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Security Screening and Detection Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269051/?utm_source=GNW

The continued risk of cross-border terrorism and crime demands higher passenger screening levels and contraband goods detection.



Globally, screening and detection is among the top 3 investment areas within infrastructure upgrade programs running at ports of entry.As the global industry recovers from the pandemic, demand for screening and detection solutions is expected to increase as halted projects restart and procurement programs continue during the next 5 to 10 years.



As more innovation in screening systems to move away from traditional X-ray technology is ongoing, the market will witness disruption by new entrants in the next 10 years. The security industry is witnessing rapid shifts in technology innovation and adoption rates due to dynamic and asymmetric threats and their propagation in physical and digital domains.



Security agencies increasingly consider more integrated platforms to meet current operational needs and improve detection efficiency and collaboration across other security stakeholders within ports of entry. This study assesses the global security screening and detection market by identifying the market trends, drivers and restraints, key technologies, and developments by region. It examines regional trends, noting key projects and investments to identify areas with considerable growth and potential opportunities for security screening and detection technology providers. The report focuses on people screening, cargo & vehicle, baggage and parcel, and explosives and narcotics detection across ports & borders.

