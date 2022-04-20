New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Turkish PPE Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269049/?utm_source=GNW

Overall market growth declined by 5.6% in 2020 as governments imposed temporary lockdowns and other restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19. Resurgent demand in 2021 bolstered PPE growth In Turkey. The analyst expects high market growth during the forecast period owing to increased demand from end-user industries, including construction, manufacturing, automotive, and food and beverage.Turkey’s highly fragmented PPE market comprises a large number of local companies. The increased competition puts downward pressure on prices, hampering revenue growth.Adoption of EU safety standards (Regulation EU 2016/425) and a ban on non-CE-compliant PPE products are expected to drive future growth. However, low compliance in construction, transport, and food and beverage industries remains a concern.Turkey invests heavily in infrastructure, construction, and transport projects. With a large indigenous manufacturing base, a big workforce, and proximity to Western Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, the country is expected to become a manufacturing hub during the forecast period. Adherence to product quality and required standards will enhance this development.Hand protection, protective clothing, and protective footwear are the largest product segments, accounting for a combined 65.5% of market revenue in 2021. Hand protection is forecast to be the fastest-growing product segment during the forecast period, propelled by demand in the automotive, manufacturing, food and beverage, chemical, and petrochemical industries.

