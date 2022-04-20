English Finnish

WithSecure Corporation, Press Release, 20 April 2022, at 16:00 EEST

WithSecure to publish January–March 2022 results on 27 April 2022

WithSecure Corporation will publish its January-March 2022 (Q1 2022) interim report on Wednesday 27 April 2022 at approximately 08:00 EEST.

WithSecure’s CEO Juhani Hintikka and CFO Tom Jansson, as well as the future consumer security company F-Secure’s CEO Timo Laaksonen and CFO Sari Somerkallio will present the results in a webcast starting at 14.00 EEST. The webcast will be held in English and can be accessed at https://f-secure.videosync.fi/q1-ir/ . Questions are requested in written format in the webcast portal.

Analysts following WithSecure are invited to the presentation at the company headquarters, Tammasaarenkatu 7, Helsinki, Finland.

The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the company’s website at https://www.withsecure.com/en/about-us/investor-relations

Contact information:

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@f-secure.com