TestEquity is the New Authorized Distributor for Dantona Industries

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announced today that it is now an authorized distributor of batteries from Dantona Industries. This new partnership will greatly expand TestEquity’s product catalog with a wide range of quality Dantona batteries to help power many of the instruments it distributes.



“We couldn’t be happier to gain TestEquity as a distribution partner to the U.S. market. Being able to get our products in front of their loyal customers is exciting. We can’t think of a better way to get our products distributed across the U.S.,” said Jason Dantona, Executive at Dantona Industries.

A family business founded in 1988 and located in New York State, Dantona Industries manufactures a large selection and wide variety of consumer and industrial batteries. The number of battery types Dantona offers is immense and covers an array of different use cases. These are just a few of the applications for which Dantona provides quality batteries:

PLC

Emergency Light

UPS Backup

Meters

Door Locks

Bar Code Scanners

Bathroom Automation

Flashlights

Power Tools

Two-way Radios

Alarm Panels

Custom Packs

For those having a difficult time finding precisely the right battery for their project, Dantona also makes custom packs to the end-user's exact specifications. If a battery power solution is rare or difficult to find, chances are high that Dantona can help. This flexibility for custom builds is aided by the company’s commitment to always keep an eye on the newest technologies in the industry. Dantona Industries stays on the cutting edge of the latest trends in battery technologies, such as: Lithium-Ion Polymer, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Nickel Metal Hydride, NiCad, Silver Oxid, and Lead Acid.

“We’re excited to add Dantona batteries into our product catalog. The assortment of batteries they produce is vast and we know that having these battery options is going to be valuable to our customers,” said Scott Maclin, VP of Product Management. “We know they share our commitment to providing quality products and a positive customer experience, so it’s a perfect match.”

If you need batteries, you don't have to wait any longer to get them from TestEquity. An assortment of Dantona batteries is currently available and ready to ship immediately. To check out the many available options, visit the Dantona brand page on the TestEquity website.

About Test Equity LLC

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits, and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About Dantona

Dantona Industries offers quality manufactured batteries. Batteries of all types including Power Tool Batteries, Digital Camera Batteries, Barcode Scanner Batteries, Laptop Batteries, Cordless Phone Batteries, Cellular Phone Batteries, Video Game Batteries, Remote Control Batteries, Life04 Batteries, Life04 Solar Batteries, Solar Light Batteries, Power Tool Chargers, Ultralast Batteries, Battery Chargers, SAFT Batteries, Alkaline Batteries, Panasonic Batteries, Lead Acid Batteries, Emergency Lighting Batteries, PLC Batteries, Lithium Ion Batteries, Lithium Polymer Batteries, Enersys Batteries, NABC, Cellular Batteries, Custom Made Battery Packs, Alkaline Batteries, Dog Collar Batteries, Headset Batteries and Vacuum Batteries you can rely on Dantona.

Contact:



Lacey Nichols

Director of Marketing

lacey.nichols@testequity.com