Blucora to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Wednesday, May 4, 2022

DALLAS, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a provider of data and technology-driven tax software and wealth management solutions that empowers people to improve their financial wellness, will announce its first quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.



A conference call for members of the investment community will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET during which the Company will discuss its first quarter 2022 results, its outlook and other business items. This call will be webcast and can be accessed within the Investor Relations section of the Blucora corporate website at www.blucora.com.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empower people to improve their financial wellness. Blucora operates in two segments (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management and Avantax Planning Partners brands, with a collective $89 billion in total client assets as of December 31, 2021 and (ii) tax software, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax software with over 3 million consumer users and approximately 24,500 professional users in 2021. With integrated tax-focused software and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

