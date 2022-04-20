FamilyWealth Named to WealthTech 100 List

DENVER, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading financial services firm FamilyWealth, a Denver, Colorado-based registered investment advisory firm, has been selected to the WealthTech 100 list for 2022. The WealthTech 100 is an annual list of the most innovative tech solution providers for the wealth management and banking industries, and is produced by London, UK-based specialist research firm FinTech Global.



The prestigious list recognizes tech solution providers addressing the digital transformation challenges and opportunities faced by asset managers, private banks and financial advisors.

The wealthtech sector has seen rapid growth over the last two years which has led to a dramatic increase in digital financial products and innovation. On the current trajectory, the global wealthtech market is projected to reach $11.9bn by 2030.

"FamilyWealth has developed a wealthtech platform allowing advisors to help firms compete against digital startups and established wirehouse firms, each of which are targeting the mass affluent investor," said Bill Oakley, Managing Partner and Investment Advisor.

He continued, "The FamilyWealth Platform integrates fintech products and services into enabling technology. Our wealthtech ecosystem brings together a suite of tools, including CRM, analytics, unified managed household accounts, digital account opening, asset management, proposal generation, and compliance into a customizable advisor portal. Our business is led by advisors, so we fully understand how challenging finding the right technology can be.”

FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, “The rise of digital distribution channels and online financial products has opened new client segments for investment firms and financial advisors. As a result, businesses that fail to keep up with the latest technologies and innovation will be less competitive and lose market share over time. The WealthTech100 list helps senior decision-makers in the industry filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in areas such as client acquisition, financial planning, portfolio management and digital brokerage.”

