Platte River Private Wealth Launches With Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) today announced that financial advisors Chad Keeler CRPC and Brock Rouch CIMA have launched a new independent practice, Platte River Private Wealth, through affiliation with LPL Strategic Wealth Services, a platform designed to support the unique needs of breakaway advisors. They reported to LPL that they serve approximately $380 million in advisory and brokerage assets.* They join from Morgan Stanley.



Managing Partners Rouch and Keeler are brother-in-laws who married sisters within months of each other. Both graduated from Colorado State University and then took different career paths in their journey to independence. Keeler entered the industry in 2008—right during the height of the Great Recession—and quickly realized that in personal finance, human behavior is more important than basis points, percentages, or rates of return. Rouch started his career as a project manager in the oil industry, but was always interested in investing. After a few years and a grueling travel schedule, he recognized his calling as a financial advisor. He gained industry acumen before joining Keeler nearly seven years ago in a move that allowed him to take more control of his career and enjoy a more fulfilling work-life balance. Bonnie Long rounds out the team with administrative support.

Based in Casper, Wyo., Platte River Private Wealth is committed to taking the burden of investment management from their clients to help them live the most fulfilled life possible. “Our financial planning process is based upon a mission of bringing clients comfort and a greater ability to enjoy their best life,” Keeler said, noting that their clients are typically high-net-worth retirees, executives, small business owners and families and individuals who have built on their savings accounts. The firm’s name pays homage to regional topography and the historic landmark of the Platte River, which runs through downtown Casper.

“We truly take a team approach and like the adage that, ‘If you speak to one of us, you are speaking to the other,’” Rouch said. “We each have our individual strengths, such as financial planning, portfolio construction, discretionary investment management and a deep knowledge of complex financial products, but we can cross over those lines and assist clients wherever is needed. We firmly believe every advisor at our firm should have a solid foundation in all financial categories that a client may experience.”

Video: Meet the Platte River team (click “Learn More” under Who We Are)

Looking for more control and the freedom to run their business on their own terms, Platte River team decided to go independent. They went through due diligence for several years before turning to LPL Strategic Wealth Services. “With LPL, we really believe we operate with our clients’ best interests in mind. We are passionate about building a practice where we are truly in control of the client service and engagement, and we are excited about growing our business right alongside our community,” Keeler said. “We appreciate that LPL has the compliance, technology, investment options and resources to allow us to run the root of our business, coupled with the creative freedom that we believe will provide clients with a richer experience than ever before.”

The appeal of Strategic Wealth stood out as the ideal fit for their practice. “We believe when our firm is able to tap into the bundled package of an elite LPL team we will be able to fully focus energies and time onto the servicing of our clients while limiting the minutia of starting a small business that a typical entrepreneur has to suffer through,” Rouch said.

Personalized support from LPL Strategic Wealth Services

In addition to leveraging LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and sophisticated resources needed to run a thriving practice, the LPL Strategic Wealth Services model delivers ongoing, personalized support for daily operations and long-term business management. Early in the journey, Strategic Wealth teams are provided with award-winning*** transition support to bridge the transition to independence, including dedicated services to launch their practice such as real estate build out, brand development, technology setup and HR support. Once the transition is complete, the value shifts to the ongoing strategic, administrative, marketing and CFO support that allows advisors to stay focused on the enduring needs of their clients, culture and evolution of their practice.

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “It is a privilege to welcome Brock and Chad into the LPL community, and I congratulate them on the launch of their independent practice. We understand the significance of putting clients’ needs and experiences first, and that is why LPL Strategic Wealth is deeply committed to providing the Platte team with personalized support for each step of their journey as they grow their business on their own terms, evolve with the industry and bring more value to clients. We will continue to leverage our scale to make investments in innovative capabilities and robust business resources designed to help our advisors thrive. We look forward to an exciting journey ahead with Platte River Private Wealth.”

Learn more at Platte River Private Wealth

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial:

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve,** supporting nearly 20,000 financial advisors, and approximately 800 institution-based investment programs and 500 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

* Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from the year 2021

**Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 Company as of June 2021. LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

*** 2021 WealthManagment.com Award Winner, Custodian- Transition Support

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Platte River Private Wealth and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc