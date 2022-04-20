Pour Moi Unveils Serum Booster That Shields Skin From Damage Caused by Wildfire Smoke

UPLAND, Calif., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pour Moi, a rising direct-to-consumer beauty company headquartered in Upland, CA, has launched Smoke Alarm Drops, the world's first concentrated serum drops scientifically formulated to protect and hydrate skin when stressed by smoke. The drops create a weightless, anti-inflammatory shield within the surface layers of an individual's skin to significantly protect from oxidative stress caused by smoke.

National wildfire smoke pollution can be damaging to human skin. In 2021, a study published by Dr. Maria Wei, a professor of dermatology at the University of California San Francisco, linked wildfire smoke with skin irritations and the acceleration of various diseases.

Ultra-fine smoke particles from intense wildfires can travel thousands of miles from the point of origin. Invisible to the naked eye, they can easily go undetected in locations far away from the fires. Once these particles are soaked up by the skin, they can cause oxidative stress. Oxidative stress leads to inflammation, which accelerates skin aging, including loss of collagen and elastin fibers, resulting in fine wrinkles, sagging, and rough skin texture.

While technically classified as a beauty solution, innovative Smoke Alarm Drops double as an anti-inflammatory agent to smoke-proof skin against any kind of smoke in the environment.

"Living in California, my skin has suffered from smoke inflammation. In 2017, I was shocked to learn that SoCal smoke particles travel as far as the East Coast and even Europe. That's when I realized it wasn't just a local problem. Everybody's skin is on the line. The very next day my lab and I started on a five-year scientific path to creating a solution. Today, I am proud to say that because of Smoke Alarm Drops, everybody's skin is significantly safer," said Ulli Haslacher, Pour Moi Founder & CEO.

An independent scientific study of this new beauty solution found that Smoke Alarm Drops significantly protect your skin from smoke inflammation. The study confirms the drops have a 99% efficacy on the stratum corneum, 100% efficacy on the dermis, and 100% efficacy on the epidermis, allowing the claim of an effective 100% overall skin protection from smoke. Customers can simply add one drop of the Smoke Alarm Drops into their moisturizer, or apply it directly to boost skin recovery and gain a significant layer of protection for healthy, youthful-looking skin.

One bottle of Smoke Alarm Drops retails for $45 (0.5 fl oz / 15 mL). Pour Moi Skincare donates one product to a firefighter for every product sold. Made in France. To learn more, visit https://www.pourmoiskincare.com/smoke-alarm-drops/ or contact Kristin Breen at pr@pourmoiskincare.com.

Smoke Alarm Drops are part of Pour Moi's new 2022 Weather-Proof Drops, an innovative collection of three different concentrated serum boosters to diminish and prevent signs of aging specifically caused by distinct environmental stressors linked to climate change.

About Pour Moi Skincare

Identified by Mintel as a beauty disruptor, Pour Moi Skincare is a fast-growing, direct-to-consumer beauty company located in Upland, CA. Founded in 2014 by European beauty expert Ulli Haslacher, former ad executive Frank Assumma, and world-renowned business veteran John Bowlin, the company creates skincare products that account for the various impacts of local climates and weather on skin and skincare formulations. Named one of 2020 TIME Invention of the Year, Pour Moi's Climate-Smart 3-Step Rotating System has received 10 patents with more patents pending.

For more information, visit pourmoiskincare.com.

