TigerGraph Joins Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customer First Program for Cloud Database Management Systems Market

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph , provider of a leading graph analytics platform, is excited to share that they are now part of the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program for its TigerGraph Cloud offering in the Cloud Database Management Systems market. Gartner defines the cloud database management system (DBMS) market as being for products from vendors that supply fully provider-managed public or private cloud software systems that manage data in cloud storage.1



“This ‘Customer First’ pledge underscores our commitment to democratizing graph, bringing advanced analytics, machine learning, and connected data to all,” said Yu Xu, CEO and founder of TigerGraph. “As more of today’s leading organizations tap the power of graph to accelerate their digital transformation efforts, TigerGraph is delivering a world-class, customer-proven product. Customer feedback plays a critical role in our product development roadmap and drives innovation that will have real business impact. We are grateful for the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer Insights.”

Graph analytics has taken the market by storm, becoming a “must-have” technology for modern enterprises. According to Gartner , “By 2025, graph technologies will be used in 80% of data and analytics innovations , up from 10% in 2021, facilitating rapid decision making across the organization.”2 Graph has become a critical technology for modern enterprises across nearly every industry including Healthcare, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Advertising, Media & Entertainment, and more.

TigerGraph continues to advance the graph market while working to make graph accessible and understandable to more businesses worldwide. In February, TigerGraph launched the “ Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge ,” a global search for innovative ways to harness the power of graph technology and machine learning to solve real world problems. The challenge brings together brilliant minds to build innovative solutions to better our future with one question: How will you change the world with graph? Winners across four categories will be announced this May at the 2022 Graph + AI Summit , the largest open industry event for graph and AI organized by TigerGraph.

TigerGraph also continues to experience escalating demand for graph database and analytics as businesses seek real-time insights about their customers, products, and suppliers.

Last year, the company raised $105 million in Series C funding — one of the largest funding rounds within the graph database and analytics market — bringing TigerGraph’s total funding raised to over $170 million. During the last 12 months, the company has more than tripled its workforce and has expanded its global footprint throughout North America, EMEA, and APAC.

TigerGraph is a platform for advanced analytics and machine learning on connected data. Based on the industry’s first and only distributed native graph database, TigerGraph’s proven technology supports advanced analytics and machine learning applications such as fraud detection, anti-money laundering (AML), entity resolution, customer 360, recommendations, knowledge graph, cybersecurity, supply chain, IoT, and network analysis. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA. Start free with tigergraph.com/cloud .

