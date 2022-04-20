RS&H Names Amy Davis as New CFO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RS&H announced today that Amy Davis has joined the national engineering, architecture and consulting firm as its Executive Vice Presid0ent and Chief Financial Officer following the retirement of former CFO Holt Graves.

Davis brings more than 25 years of experience in global business and finance leadership across diverse industries, including engineering and consulting, retail, manufacturing and Big 4 public accounting. Davis has extensive experience spanning controllership, strategic planning, operations finance, treasury and capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and enterprise risk management. Most recently, she served as Chief Financial Officer for Michael Baker International.

"It's an honor to be selected as the next CFO of RS&H," Davis said. "I'm very excited about the opportunity to join a company with such a strong mission, reputation, culture and depth of technical talent. RS&H is well respected in the industry, and I look forward to helping the company continue its growth trajectory."

As CFO, Davis will work with senior management and the Board to develop finance and business strategies that further strengthen RS&H's growth and position as an industry leader.

"At RS&H, we work hard every day to deliver exceptional service to our clients and drive positive impact in our communities, all with the overarching goal of elevating quality of life for all," said RS&H CEO Dave Sweeney. "We chose Amy to join our executive leadership team because she is a proven, performance-driven and inspiring leader who will drive positive impact within RS&H and for the clients and communities we serve."

Davis' first objective is to listen and engage with all of RS&H's internal and external stakeholders.

"I look forward to working alongside my RS&H team members to develop and implement strategies that deliver long-term value for our key stakeholders and the communities they live in with the continued exceptional service that RS&H is known for," she said.

