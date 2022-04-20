Blackrock Plastics, LLC Expands Its Office to Accommodate an Increase in Buyers and Sellers

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackrock Plastics, LLC, an established buyer and seller of post-industrial recycled plastics, is pleased to announce its recent office expansion to accommodate increased business demand. The Charleston-based company specializes in purchasing post-industrial scrap plastics and selling recycled plastics. With locations throughout the continental U.S., this recent office expansion will allow the team to better serve existing clients efficiently and handle an influx of new business.

Blackrock Plastics, LLC specializes in purchasing and selling all forms of post-industrial plastic scrap, including a wide assortment of plastic parts, including LDPE, Nylon, HDPE, PP, Supersacks, TPO TPE, PURGES, and plastic regrind. The strain on global supply chains has caused demand for post-industrial plastic scrap to steadily increased.

In response to this uptick, Blackrock Plastics, LLC has expanded its office, helping to ensure that its team is equipped with the necessary resources to keep up with demand. The company's growing team is focused on helping clients of all sizes during the buying and selling process.

"With the market being so tight due to the lack of supply of virgin material, we're still growing, with increased demand for our plastic scrap," said Jim Kevany, director at Blackrock Plastics, LLC. "We've learned to adapt to different market conditions, responding to our increase in demand with our recent office expansion. We look forward to continuing to provide top-quality, streamlined services for both our buyers and sellers."

Blackrock Plastics, LLC has created a unique process for buyers and sellers of post-industrial plastic scrap as a leader in the industrial plastic recycling industry. The company's hassle-free process allows sellers to create a steady revenue stream from plastic recycling while simultaneously providing buyers with a reliable source for material needs. In addition, dedicated account managers work with buyers and sellers to ensure client needs are met in a timely fashion.

