Roberts & Ryan Investments Inc., America's First Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Broker-Dealer, is Pleased to Welcome Will Russell as Their Newest MD for Capital Markets

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Russell joins Roberts & Ryan with over 17 years of institutional equity and capital markets experience. He holds the Series 24, 7, and 63 FINRA licenses, and is a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran.

Prior to joining Roberts & Ryan, Mr. Russell advised companies in the energy, industrial, and technology sectors on value creation and digital transformation strategies as the Director of Global Solutions for Strategic Project Solutions (SPS).

For 14 years leading up to SPS, Mr. Russell provided institutional equity sales and investment banking services as a Director of Institutional Equities at Howard Weil, a leading energy boutique investment bank. Preceding Howard Weil, Mr. Russell began his institutional equities career at Southcoast Capital and completed the Perot Systems Executive Development Program.

Mr. Russell graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. Upon graduation, Mr. Russell was accepted into and successfully completed the U.S. Marine Corps Officer Training Program in Quantico, VA.

During his Active-Duty Marine Corps service, he served with Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 26th MEU(SOC) in Operation Silver Wake. Throughout his Active Reserve service, he served with 3rd Force Reconnaissance Company in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He led Marines in I Battery 3/10, BLT 1/8, 1st ANGLICO and 3rd Force Recon. His Marine Corps Qualifications include Artillery Officer, Reserve Infantry Officer, Amphibious Reconnaissance School, Navy & Marine Corps Parachutist, Marine Combatant Diver, and SERE.

Mr. Russell was born and raised in New Orleans, LA. He currently resides in South Florida with his wife and two daughters.

About Roberts and Ryan Investments, Inc.

Roberts & Ryan Investments, Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVO) broker-dealer with execution capabilities in the capital markets, equities and fixed-income trading. The firm was founded in 1987 by a United States Marine Corps Vietnam combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

With over one million dollars in committed donations, Roberts & Ryan is active in donating to charitable foundations that make significant positive impacts in the lives of Veterans and their families, primarily focusing on general wellness, mental health and career transition.

