US Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Financial 15 Split Corp ("US Financial 15") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06192 for each Preferred share, or 10.00% annually based on the previous month end net asset value. Distributions are payable May 10, 2022 to shareholders on record as at April 29, 2022.

US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio consisting of 15 U.S. financial services companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup, CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., SunTrust Banks, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo.

Distribution Details 
  
Preferred Share (FTU.PR.B)$0.06192
Record Date:April 29, 2022
Payable Date:May 10, 2022


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372Local: 416-304-4443www.financial15.cominfo@quadravest.com