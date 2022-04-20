Haitian-American 'Top Chef' Gregory Gourdet Headlines Virtual Cook-Along Supporting Hope for Haiti's School Rebuilding Efforts

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hope for Haiti announced that Haitian-American celebrity Chef Gregory Gourdet (of Bravo TV's 'Top Chef') will headline the organization's virtual cook-along celebration Monday, 4/25. The event is part of the organization's fourth-annual Hike for Haiti Challenge campaign, a feel-good global movement that helps fund Hope for Haiti's education and public health programs, and is supported by a number of brands and high-profile ambassadors. The cook-along will be hosted by culinary emcee and comedian, Billy Harris, and also features mixologist Vance Henderson, a special surprise guest, and a small live auction.

"We are cooking one of my favorite dishes growing up, Chicken in Creole sauce and a delicious easy treat, Shaved Coconut Ice with Spiced Pineapple," said Gourdet. "We'll have a great time cooking together in support of Hope for Haiti and the Hike for Haiti initiative!"

All of the funds raised during the dinner + auction will directly benefit Hope for Haiti's school rebuilding efforts in southern Haiti, the epicenter of last year's devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake. In February, Hope for Haiti completed construction on one of the first schools to be built in southern Haiti post-earthquake.

"We're honored to have Chef Gregory Gourdet lead this virtual celebration of impact and hope in Haiti," said Hope for Haiti CEO Skyler Badenoch.

Complimentary access to the event will be provided to all registered participants or donors to the Hike for Haiti Challenge. Tickets for the general public are available on a 'pay what you can' model here: http://give.hopeforhaiti.com/hikedinner.

About Hope for Haiti: With experience running poverty alleviation programs in Haiti since 1989, Hope for Haiti has emerged as one of the most trusted non-profit organizations working to improve the quality of life for the Haitian people in southern Haiti. In the aftermath of the 2021 Earthquake, Hope for Haiti launched a $12 million Short-Term (August-October 2021) and Long-Term (November 2021-August 2023) Southern Haiti Support Plan to be implemented over a two-year period. Encompassing 17 key evaluation and action points, this initiative supports relief and recovery for 750,000 children, parents and grandparents in our impact area who are also coping with, from COVID-19, civil and political unrest, food and water shortages to infrastructure challenges. Hope for Haiti is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator and is a participant at the Platinum Level through the GuideStar Exchange, two leading independent evaluators recognizing the organization's transparency and careful stewardship of donor resources. Hope for Haiti is also a winner of the 2021 Classy Awards in the Social Innovation category, and was recently named a 2022 Top 50 Finalist. To learn more: www.hopeforhaiti.com.

