Teradyne Marks the 7,000th J750 Semiconductor Test System Shipment with Nations Technologies

NORTH READING, Mass., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automated test equipment, today announced the shipment of the 7,000th unit of its industry-leading J750 semiconductor test platform to Nations Technologies, a leading Chinese microcontroller unit (MCU) and security integrated circuit (IC) chip maker.



Manufactured in China and Japan, and deployed at all the world’s leading semiconductor chip manufacturers, the Teradyne J750 tester includes wafer sort and final test solutions for microcontroller units, wireless devices, image sensors, and more. J750 testers lead the industry in quality, time to market and cost effectiveness, delivering higher throughput and increased site count, reducing single site test time and optimizing parallel test efficiency.

“Nations Technologies is the leader in the Chinese MCU and security semiconductors for cashless transactions market and part of the reason for that is quality is always our number one priority. Teradyne’s J750 testers are integral to ensuring we deliver the highest quality products to our customers,” said Kan Yulun, Senior Vice President of Nations Technologies. “With the highest level of performance, the J750 helps us ensure that our final products ship on time and on spec.”

“Having had a presence in China for more than 20 years, Teradyne is honored to be a trusted partner of Nations Technologies,” said Regan Mills, Vice President at Teradyne. “We are thrilled to share this milestone with such an innovative and influential company as Nations, who has always been known for their high quality and dependability.”

Proven Platform and Award-winning Software

Teradyne’s J750 family is the leading MCU device testing solution for automotive and consumer applications, and leads the world in image sensor testing. The J750 is relied upon by automotive semiconductor suppliers to provide repeatable and reliable device test results and utilizes Teradyne’s award-winning IG-XL™ software platform to help verify test programs critical for the automotive market. With a ‘zero footprint’ design, the J750 is the gold standard for test quality as semiconductor manufacturers pursue zero-defects and multisite throughput.

In addition, the IG-XL software platform is critical for rapid program development. It automatically scales to support multisite testing, saving significant development time and cost, and enables thirty percent faster development of multisite test programs compared with competitive ATE software systems.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2021, Teradyne had revenue of $3.7 billion and today employs over 6,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

About Nations Technologies Inc.

Nations Technologies Inc. (“Nations”) is a leader in China’s information security IC design industry and a national high-tech enterprise. With 20 years of leadership in commercial cryptography application, it has a national-level postdoctoral research station. Listed in the GEM Board in 2010 (stock code: 300077), it is the Deputy Chairman Member unit of the China Association for Public Companies. Headquartered in Shenzhen, the company has established branches in Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan, Xi'an, Hong Kong, Singapore and Los Angeles. Our main products include: Security chips, general-purpose MCUs, trusted computing chips, smart card chips, non-contact reader chips, bluetooth chips, and RCC innovative products, which are widely used in fields such as network security authentication, e-banking, e-certification, mobile payment and mobile security, Internet of Things (IoT), industrial networking and industrial control, smart home appliances and smart home IoT terminals, consumer electronics, motor drives, battery and energy management, smart meters, medical electronics, automotive electronics, security and protection, biometric recognition, communications, sensors, and machine automation.

