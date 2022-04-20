Lone worker protection is a fundamental responsibility for all retailers, says Interface

Earth City, MO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Every employer’s fundamental responsibility to their employees is to eliminate risks to health and safety, for every worker, including those who work alone,” advises Matt Smitheman, Senior Solutions Consultant, at Interface Security Systems, a leading managed service provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS, and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises.

As retailers continue to adapt their business models, many are increasingly relying on lone workers for opening, closing, third shifts, curbside deliveries, and other customer interactions outside of the traditional store premises. While lone employees play a critical role in keeping these businesses up and running, they are more at risk of encountering threats at work with an estimated 48% of HR professionals reporting that their organization has witnessed workplace violence*.

Workplace violence and security concerns make talent retention and hiring challenging in a tough labor market. In times like these, more attention needs to be placed on increasing safety measures for lone employees. Security professionals are looking at ways in which they can add another layer of protection for their associates when they are working alone, for locations with limited or no existing protection, or to expand security coverage outside a business’ building.

Asset protection and risk professionals should put in place a comprehensive lone worker safety policy and align with innovative solution providers to leverage technology, services, and training to protect employees and assets.

Interface Security Systems’ Matt Smitheman is joining forces with Jim Mires, VP of Loss Prevention & Safety at Sally Beauty, and Tim Lapinski, DVP, Enterprise Risk Management at Helzberg Diamonds to present a session on best practices for protecting lone and mobile employees at the RILA (Retail Asset Protection Conference) on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 11:15 AM - 12:00 PM.

During this session, attendees hear about the latest technology and best practices that have been put in place by these leading retailers to implement a comprehensive employee protection strategy. Specifically, they will learn about:

Who is a lone worker and why should businesses worry about them now?

Safety and security challenges faced by lone and mobile workers

Leading technology solutions and advanced security monitoring options

How to train lone workers to deal with emergencies

How retailers and security service providers can comprehensively partner together to enhance employee and customer safety

For more information about best practices to protect lone workers, check out: 5 Essential Steps to Create a Lone Worker Safety Policy

*Source: SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) Survey

