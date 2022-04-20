Aunalytics Executive to Present Session on Mobile Offices & Working Remotely at the Michigan Municipal Treasurers Association’s 2022 Basic Institute Conference

SOUTH BEND, Ind., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, announced today that Steve Burdick, Vice President of Sales - Cloud for Aunalytics, will present a session titled Mobile Offices & Working Remotely at the Michigan Municipal Treasurers Association’s 2022 Basic Institute conference on April 28. The conference will be held at the Comfort Inn & Suites in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.



With remote work more prevalent than ever, most businesses now hold some form of sensitive data in the cloud and workers access company data from remote locations. Zero trust security principles based on a user’s credentials instead of a user’s location within a firewalled company facility, are the new norm.

Cybersecurity attacks have increased to higher than ever levels. It has been reported that ransomware attacks, which are reaching new levels of sophistication, increased more than 90 percent in 2021 with demands for payment skyrocketing into tens of millions of dollars.

Burdick's Mobile Offices & Working Remotely session will address how today’s modern work settings demand more mobility than ever, but the consequences of working remotely create cyber security challenges for all organizations. With distributed workforces becoming a critical part of the new reality, the security perimeter can span hundreds, and even thousands, of networks that are potentially exposed to risk at every point.

Session attendees will learn strategies to improve consistent access to data while protecting the security perimeter, how to mitigate risks, and create better remote work scenarios.

