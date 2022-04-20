ContentPlans.com: Website Publisher Rebuilds Old Websites to Create New Niche Content

Southwark, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London based niche website publisher, contentplans.com, specialises in purchasing distressed, older websites and their precise rebranding and optimisation expertise to create new content websites targeted for the reader.

With experience from London internet marketing (PPC) agencies, Content Plans ensures a simple six-point approach, including maximising SEO with keywords, competitor analysis and specific online marketing, to provide increased website traffic and growth.

From start-ups to SMB (small-to-midsized business) websites, Content Plans, gives you the exact dos and don’ts on how to build useful content aimed at today’s audience.

Rebuild and Renovate

Not all websites stand the test of time.

Content Plans focus on websites with age and authority but who have lost their relevance in today’s growing online market.

Their process is targeted, yet simple.

First, Content Plans purchase the old website, fix any technical issues, then using their marketing knowledge, rebrand or modernise the website design to fit better with what’s trending or popular.

This method ensures that a website is not only rebuilt and renovated to best optimise content, but also aims to grow organic search traffic to drive readers to your website.

Six Point Approach

Content Plan use their effective six-point strategy to guarantee increased website growth:

Acquire – purchase authoritative aged websites or domains

– purchase authoritative aged websites or domains Perform – use niche research and competitor analysis to create a content strategy

– use niche research and competitor analysis to create a content strategy Fix – create solutions for any current technical issues and update site design

– create solutions for any current technical issues and update site design Audit – review current content and publish fresh, useful articles

– review current content and publish fresh, useful articles Monetise – use affiliate links and display ads to generate revenue

– use affiliate links and display ads to generate revenue Scale – increase traffic for sale or keep the recurring revenue

With this thorough approach, Content Plans give websites a new lease of life and pinpoint content that’s perfectly aimed at your target audience.

Then it’s just up to you, either ‘site flip’ (sell the website) or benefit from the new revenue.

Targeted Content

Growing organic search traffic is integral to ensuring your website doesn’t get lost on page 4 of Google.

There is the common mistake of relying on high competition keywords to generate traffic to your website.

Although this can bring in the numbers, it also brings in audiences that may not be interested in your product or business.

Content Plans uses targeted research to generate keywords that are relevant to your website, as well as maximising topical relevance with well written blog posts and articles.

This not only ensures that your customers know exactly what your website stands for or sells, but they also know exactly where to find you.

Fully Optimised

No two websites, products or businesses are identical and each need a personalised approach to make sure they stand out from their competition.

Content Plans use of competitor analysis paired with the way they optimise content, is designed to give your website an advantage over the endless list of similar sites that appear online.

This is achieved through marketing strategies that best show off your content, while still taking into account where your website places on Google rankings through the use of tailored keywords.

With this approach, Content Plans create the highest possible quality content to boost your online traffic and appeal to your specific audience.

More information

There is also a useful question and answer section on Content Plans website to help you understand the common queries surrounding content marketing plans.

To find out more about how Content Plans create simple websites filled with helpful content, please visit their website at https://contentplans.com.

https://thenewsfront.com/contentplans-com-website-publisher-rebuilds-old-websites-to-create-new-niche-content/