Wounded Warrior Project Commits $350,000 to Camp Corral's 2022 Summer Programs

RALEIGH, N.C., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camp Corral, a leading provider of support and enrichment opportunities for the children of this nation's wounded, ill, and fallen military heroes, today announced that Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) has committed $350,000 to fund Camp Corral's upcoming 2022 summer camp programs.

WWP's funding will reduce waitlists for the families of post-9/11 wounded warriors seeking enrichment opportunities for their children. Additionally, this partnership will support Camp Corral's continuing expansion of its resilience-based resources that provide the children of wounded warriors with respite, coping skills, and opportunities to build friendships with fellow military children.

"Our research indicates that 70% of military children perform caregiving duties, making it critical to ensure these kids have access to respite and support programs tailored to the unique stress that comes with such responsibilities," said Lori Noonan, Chief Operating Officer at Camp Corral. "We're thankful for WWP's support in this important mission, and we're proud to work side by side in transforming the way America's injured veterans and their families are empowered in our communities."

WWP is committed to serving the post-9/11 generation and all future generations of injured service members, ensuring they get the care, attention, and support they deserve. WWP also serves the family members and caregivers who are an integral part of the warrior's recovery and transition back into civilian life.

Throughout the month of April, Camp Corral is celebrating Month of the Military Child by advocating for military-connected children within their communities. Individuals and organizations can visit www.campcorral.org/resources/ and view the "15 Things Military & Veterans' Kids Want You To Know" video to learn more about the resilience and sacrifice that military children exhibit every day.

About Camp Corral

Camp Corral is a national non-profit organization whose mission is to transform the lives of children of this nation's wounded, ill, and fallen military heroes. Since its inception in 2011, Camp Corral has served nearly 29,000 children from every state in the nation with resilience-based programs focused upon the unique attributes and challenges shared by military-connected children across the country. For more information, visit www.campcorral.org.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. For more information, visit www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

