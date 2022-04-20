PopCulture, Inc. partners with Quidd for Multi-Drop NFT collections

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quidd, the original digital collectibles and NFT marketplace and studio of Animoca Brands, announced today a partnership with PopCulture, Inc. to launch multiple NFT collections of the NYACHING Lucky Cat.

Quidd, founded in 2016, is the first marketplace built for buying and selling limited-edition, individually serialized digital collectibles and NFTs. With its unique mintables technology and easy-to-use platform, Quidd brings accessible digital and NFT collecting to mass audiences, regardless of their crypto experience.

PopCulture, Inc. aims to bring fun digital collectibles to market, and NYACHING is introducing a magical version of the beloved Japanese maneki-neko figurine which is said to bring good luck to the owner. These welcoming, beckoning cats date back to the 17th century.

NYACHING was designed by Squared Bear, and the first Quidd drop will showcase a variety of good luck symbols, including Wealth, Luck, Good Fortune, Love, Long Life, and Double Happiness.

Future editions of the NYACHING series will represent the twelve Zodiac signs, a Japanese Sakura series, and a birthstone edition, built for collectors to celebrate and display in the digital world and to complete the set for awards.

Collectors who chase to complete their sets will get a rare collector coin that will unlock utility for future drops like airdrops and whitelists.

As one of Quidd's mintables collaborations, collectors can buy in fiat or crypto, and mint on-chain when they choose. This allows for frictionless buying for fans who are new to the NFTs and where this might be their first NFT purchase.

"I love collectibles with historical grounding," said Sam Barberie, VP of Content at Quidd. "Giving them an edgy spin and digital touch elevates the hundreds of years of tangible significance. These amulets of good fortune that millions are familiar with suddenly evolve into a new collecting experience, one that keeps the meaning already associated with them but adds new layers of engagement and ownership."

"We are super excited for this first project with Quidd," said Hayden Michael, founder of PopCulture, Inc. "Squared Bear is one of the most brilliant designers in this space and once again has created pure magic with these limited edition NYACHING collectibles."

The first collection launches on April 27 exclusively on the Quidd marketplace.

About Quidd

Quidd, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is the original digital collectibles and NFT marketplace. For over five years, Quidd has worked with the world's most prominent brands including Disney, HBO, Funko, and over 300 others in bringing fan-first collecting to digital and blockchain platforms. The Quidd marketplace is the most innovative, robust, and accessible platform for digital and NFT collecting experiences. Visit https://market.onquidd.com.

About PopCulture, Inc

PopCulture, Inc. is a Web3 company focused on providing IP and content for digital and metaverse spaces. PopCulture, Inc was started by founders of the Los Angeles Comic Con, Los Angeles' premier comic, anime, cosplay and gaming convention. PopCulture, Inc is working on incorporating NFT collectibles for the Comic Con Metaverse, as well as other Web3 Spaces such as Binance, Opensea, and Quidd. Visit https://nyaching.com/ for more information on Nyaching.

