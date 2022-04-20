Plumas Bancorp Reports Record 2022 Quarterly Results

RENO, Nev., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bancorp (Nasdaq: PLBC), the parent company of Plumas Bank, today announced record first quarter earnings of $5.7 million or $0.98 per share, an increase of $1.3 million from $4.4 million or $0.86 per share during the first quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.97 during the three months ended March 31, 2022, up from $0.85 per share during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Return on average assets was 1.42% during the current quarter, down from 1.55% during the first quarter of 2021. Return on average equity was 17.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, down slightly from 17.7% during the first quarter of 2021.



Financial Highlights

March 31, 2022 compared to March 31, 2021

Net income increased by $1.3 million, or 29%, to $5.7 million.

Net interest income increased by $1.5 million, or 15%, to $12.0 million.

Total assets increased by $415 million, or 34%, to $1.6 billion.

Gross loans increased by $108 million, or 15%, to $839 million.

Loans held for sale increased by $11.4 million to $14.0 million

Total deposits increased by $398 million, or 37%, to $1.5 billion.

Total equity increased by $21.1 million, or 21%, to $123 million.



President’s Comments

Andrew J. Ryback, director, president and chief executive officer of Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank stated, “The Fed’s recent rate increase is expected to improve margins while excess liquidity in the system will continue to present headwinds. We remain disciplined in credit decision making as we put funds to work, balancing competitive rates with appropriate risk pricing.”

“Continued developments in technology, accounting standards, climate and other disclosures, and fee income drive opportunity and change across the banking landscape. We proactively prepare for these changes by implementing innovative solutions, remaining abreast of industry developments, and building on our earlier efforts,” Ryback remarked.

In conclusion Ryback stated, “We continue to report strong earnings and balances, invest in technology to better serve our clients and execute on expansion initiatives.”

Loans, Deposits, Investments and Cash

Mostly related to our acquisition of Bank of Feather River (BFR) on July 1, 2021, gross loans increased by $108 million, or 15%, from $731 million at March 31, 2021, to $839 million at March 31, 2022. Increases in loans included $54 million in agricultural loans, $71 million in commercial real estate loans, $25 million in construction loans and $5 million in residential real estate loans; these items were partially offset by a decrease of $43 million in commercial loans and $5 million in all other loan categories. Excluding PPP loan activity, commercial loans would have increased by $34 million. PPP loans totaled $19 million at March 31, 2022, and $96 million at March 31, 2021. Unamortized loan fees net of unamortized loan costs on PPP loans totaled $668 thousand at March 31, 2022.

Beginning in 2020 we instituted a loan forbearance program to assist borrowers with managing cash flows disrupted due to COVID-19; we ended this program in the fourth quarter of 2021 and there are no loan balances on deferral related to this program at March 31, 2022.

On March 31, 2022, approximately 77% of the Company's loan portfolio was comprised of variable rate loans. The rates of interest charged on variable rate loans are set at specific increments in relation to the Company's lending rate or other indexes such as the published prime interest rate or U.S. Treasury rates and vary with changes in these indexes. The frequency in which variable rate loans reprice can vary from one day to several years. Loans indexed to the prime interest rate excluding loans at their floor rate, were approximately 20% of the Company’s loan portfolio; these loans reprice within one day to three months of a change in the prime rate. At March 31, 2022 approximately 48% of the variable loans were at their floor rate.

Total deposits increased by $398 million from $1.1 billion at March 31, 2021, to $1.5 billion at March 31, 2022. Deposits at our Yuba City, California branch, which was acquired from BFR, totaled $159 million at March 31, 2022. Excluding these deposits, we attribute much of this increase to Pandemic related economic stimulus, a more cautious consumer, and continued growth in our customer base. The increase in deposits includes increases of $188 million in demand deposits, $124 million in savings accounts, $63 million in money market accounts, and $23 million in time deposits. At March 31, 2022, 51% of the Company’s deposits were in the form of non-interest bearing demand deposits. The Company has no brokered deposits.

Total investment securities increased by $111 million from $205 million at March 31, 2021, to $316 million at March 31, 2022. The Bank’s investment security portfolio consists of debt securities issued by US Government agencies, US Government sponsored agencies and municipalities. Cash and due from banks increased by $155 million from $234 million at March 31, 2021, to $389 million at March 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets (which are comprised of nonperforming loans, other real estate owned (“OREO”) and repossessed vehicle holdings) at March 31, 2022 were $5.2 million, up from $4.4 million at March 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased slightly to 0.32% at March 31, 2022 down from 0.36% at March 31, 2021. OREO decreased by $93 thousand from $580 thousand at March 31, 2021 to $487 thousand at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming loans were $4.7 million at March 31, 2022 and $3.8 million at March 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans increased to 0.56% at March 31, 2022, up slightly from 0.52% at March 31, 2021.

The provision for loan losses decreased from $375 thousand during the first quarter of 2021 to $300 thousand during the current quarter. Net charge-offs totaled $250 thousand and $315 thousand during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The allowance for loan losses totaled $10.4 million at March 31, 2022 and $10.0 million at March 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans decreased from 1.36% at March 31, 2021 to 1.24% at March 31, 2022.

Shareholders’ Equity

Total shareholders’ equity increased by $21.1 million from $102.0 million at March 31, 2021, to $123.1 million at March 31, 2022. The $21.1 million includes earnings during the twelve-month period totaling $22.3 million, common stock issued in the acquisition of Feather River Bancorp totaling $18.7 million and stock option activity totaling $0.5 million. These items were partially offset by the payment of cash dividends totaling $3.3 million and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $17.1 million.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $12.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $1.5 million from the same period in 2021. The increase in net interest income includes an increase of $1.6 million in interest income and an increase of $45 thousand in interest expense. Interest and fees on loans increased by $558 million as a decline of $1 million in fees net of costs on PPP loans was offset by growth in the loan portfolio. During the current quarter we recorded amortization of loan fees net of loan costs on PPP loans totaling $604 thousand. This compares to $1.6 million during the first quarter of 2021. This includes normal amortization on our PPP portfolio and the effect of PPP loan forgiveness.

Average loan balances increased by $116 million, while the average yield on loans decreased by 50 basis points from 5.53% during the first quarter of 2021 to 5.03% during the current quarter. The reduction in loan yield includes the effect of a reduction in market rates during 2021 and a decline in PPP fee income as described above. Interest on investment securities increased by $630 thousand, mostly related to an increase in average investment securities of $123 million to $311 million. Interest on cash balances increased by $116 thousand related to both an increase in the rate paid on these balances and an increase in average cash balances. The rate paid on cash balances increased from 0.11% during the first quarter of 2021 to 0.19% during the current quarter mostly related to an increase in the rate paid on balances held at the Federal Reserve Bank effective March 17, 2022, from 15 basis points to 40 basis points. Average interest-bearing cash balances increased by $158 million to $353.2 million during the current quarter. Net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2022 decreased 65 basis points to 3.21%, down from 3.86% for the same period in 2021.

Non-Interest Income/Expense

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, non-interest income totaled $3.6 million, an increase of $1.3 million from the three months ended March 31, 2021. The largest component of this increase was an increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $1.1 million to $1.7 million. We did not sell SBA loans during the second and third quarters of 2021 resulting in an inventory of loans held for sale of $31.3 million at December 31, 2021. During the current quarter we sold $24.1 million in guaranteed portions of SBA loans and ended the quarter with loans held for sale totaling $14.0 million.

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, total non-interest expense increased by $1.4 million from $6.3 million during the first quarter of 2021 to $7.7 million during the current quarter. The largest component of this increase was an increase in salary expense of $559 thousand of which $240 thousand is related to our Yuba City branch. Occupancy and equipment costs increased by $247 thousand of which $151 thousand relates to the Yuba City branch.

Plumas Bancorp is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. Plumas Bancorp’s principal subsidiary is Plumas Bank, which was founded in 1980. Plumas Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Quincy, California. The bank operates fourteen branches: twelve located in the California counties of Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta and Sutter and two branches located in Nevada in the counties of Carson City and Washoe. The bank also operates three loan production offices located in the California Counties of Butte and Placer and Klamath Falls, Oregon. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration. For more information on Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, please visit our website at www.plumasbank.com.

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Plumas Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally in areas in which the Company conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Company's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies

PLUMAS BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of March 31, 2022 2021 Dollar

Change Percentage

Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 389,023 $ 233,623 $ 155,400 66.5% Investment securities 316,188 204,656 111,532 54.5% Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 830,176 719,894 110,282 15.3% Loans held for sale 13,953 2,522 11,431 453.3% Premises and equipment, net 18,220 13,803 4,417 32.0% Bank owned life insurance 15,938 13,616 2,322 17.1% Real estate acquired through foreclosure 487 580 (93) (16.0)% Goodwill 5,502 - 5,502 100.0% Accrued interest receivable and other assets 32,745 18,787 13,958 74.3% Total assets $ 1,622,232 $ 1,207,481 $ 414,751 34.3% LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits $ 1,467,658 $ 1,069,218 $ 398,440 37.3% Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 21,191 25,937 (4,746) (18.3)% Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 10,310 10,310 - 0.0% Total liabilities 1,499,159 1,105,465 393,694 35.6% Common stock 26,990 7,858 19,132 243.5% Retained earnings 110,467 91,468 18,999 20.8% Accumulated other comprehensive income, net (14,384) 2,690 (17,074) (634.7)% Shareholders’ equity 123,073 102,016 21,057 20.6% Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,622,232 $ 1,207,481 $ 414,751 34.3% PLUMAS BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 2021 Dollar

Change Percentage

Change Interest income $ 12,315 $ 10,734 $ 1,581 14.7% Interest expense 300 255 45 17.6% Net interest income before provision for loan losses 12,015 10,479 1,536 14.7% Provision for loan losses 300 375 (75) (20.0)% Net interest income after provision for loan losses 11,715 10,104 1,611 15.9% Non-interest income 3,650 2,350 1,300 55.3% Non-interest expense 7,673 6,292 1,381 21.9% Income before income taxes 7,692 6,162 1,530 24.8% Provision for income taxes 1,974 1,721 253 14.7% Net income $ 5,718 $ 4,441 $ 1,277 28.8% Basic earnings per share $ 0.98 $ 0.86 $ 0.12 14.0% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.97 $ 0.85 $ 0.12 14.1%





PLUMAS BANCORP SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share $ 0.98 $ 0.95 $ 0.86 $ 3.82 $ 2.80 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.97 $ 0.93 $ 0.85 $ 3.76 $ 2.77 Weighted average shares outstanding 5,824 5,814 5,187 5,502 5,177 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 5,920 5,903 5,253 5,583 5,230 Cash dividends paid per share1 $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.56 $ 0.36 PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized for the three months) Return on average assets 1.42% 1.35% 1.55% 1.52% 1.43% Return on average equity 17.6% 16.5% 17.7% 17.8% 15.5% Yield on earning assets 3.29% 3.52% 3.95% 3.72% 4.15% Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 0.17% 0.17% 0.20% 0.19% 0.25% Net interest margin 3.21% 3.44% 3.86% 3.63% 4.02% Noninterest income to average assets 0.91% 0.61% 0.82% 0.63% 0.83% Noninterest expense to average assets 1.90% 1.92% 2.19% 1.88% 2.34% Efficiency ratio2 49.0% 50.5% 49.0% 46.8% 50.6% 3/31/2022 3/31/2021 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA Allowance for loan losses $ 10,402 $ 9,962 $ 10,352 $ 9,902 $ 7,243 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.24% 1.36% 1.23% 1.40% 1.17% Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans - excluding PPP loans 1.27% 1.56% 1.29% 1.55% 1.17% Nonperforming loans $ 4,733 $ 3,804 $ 4,863 $ 2,536 $ 2,050 Nonperforming assets $ 5,243 $ 4,401 $ 5,397 $ 2,970 $ 2,813 Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans 0.56% 0.52% 0.58% 0.36% 0.33% Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.32% 0.36% 0.33% 0.27% 0.33% Year-to-date net charge-offs $ 250 $ 315 $ 675 $ 516 $ 1,215 Year-to-date net charge-offs as a percentage of average 0.12% 0.18% 0.09% 0.07% 0.21% loans (annualized) CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA Common shares outstanding at end of period 5,837 5,197 5,817 5,182 5,166 Shareholders' equity $ 123,073 $ 102,016 $ 134,082 $ 100,154 $ 84,505 Book value per common share $ 21.08 $ 19.63 $ 23.05 $ 19.33 $ 16.36 Tangible common equity3 $ 116,130 $ 101,335 $ 127,067 $ 99,432 $ 83,584 Tangible book value per common share4 $ 19.90 $ 19.50 $ 21.84 $ 19.19 $ 16.18 Tangible common equity to total assets 7.2% 8.4% 7.9% 8.9% 9.7% Gross loans to deposits 57.1% 68.3% 58.3% 72.9% 82.6% PLUMAS BANK REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 8.5% 9.3% 8.4% 9.2% 10.4% Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 14.8% 14.7% 14.4% 14.2% 13.1% Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.8% 14.7% 14.4% 14.2% 13.1% Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.0% 16.0% 15.5% 15.4% 14.2% (1) The Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share on February 15, 2022 and quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share on February 15, 2021, May 17, 2021, August 16, 2021 and November 15, 2021. (2) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income). (3) Tangible common equity is defined as common equity less core deposit intangibles. (4) Tangible common book value per share is defined as tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.





PLUMAS BANCORP SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) The following table shows the distribution of loans by type at March 31, 2022 and 2021. Percent of Percent of Loans in Each Loans in Each Balance at End Category to Balance at End Category to of Period Total Loans of Period Total Loans 3/31/2022 3/31/2022 03/31/2021 03/31/2021 Commercial $ 96,787 11.5% $ 139,777 19.1% Agricultural 123,416 14.7% 68,953 9.4% Real estate – residential 15,637 1.9% 10,385 1.4% Real estate – commercial 423,511 50.5% 352,032 48.2% Real estate – construction & land 55,668 6.6% 30,694 4.2% Equity Lines of Credit 32,602 3.9% 34,068 4.7% Auto 86,768 10.4% 90,418 12.4% Other 4,297 0.5% 4,303 0.6% Total Gross Loans $ 838,686 100% $ 730,630 100% The following table shows the distribution of deposits by type at March 31, 2022 and 2021. Percent of Percent of Deposits in Each Deposits in Each Balance at End Category to Balance at End Category to of Period Total Deposits of Period Total Deposits 3/31/2022 3/31/2022 03/31/2021 03/31/2021 Non-interest bearing $ 752,246 51.3% $ 564,337 52.8% Money Market 257,404 17.5% 194,304 18.1% Savings 394,198 26.9% 270,192 25.3% Time 63,810 4.3% 40,385 3.8% Total Deposits $ 1,467,658 100% $ 1,069,218 100%





PLUMAS BANCORP SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) The following table presents for the three-month periods indicated the distribution of consolidated average assets, liabilities and shareholders' equity. For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended 3/31/2022 3/31/2021 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans(2) (3) $ 831,289 $ 10,311 5.03% $ 715,648 $ 9,753 5.53% Loans held for sale 22,727 305 5.44% 2,022 28 5.62% Investment securities 214,609 997 1.88% 128,160 557 1.76% Non-taxable investment securities(1) 96,844 534 2.24% 60,382 344 2.31% Interest-bearing deposits 353,155 168 0.19% 194,837 52 0.11% Total interest-earning assets 1,518,624 12,315 3.29% 1,101,049 10,734 3.95% Cash and due from banks 54,507 27,481 Other assets 60,704 36,594 Total assets $ 1,633,835 $ 1,165,124 Interest-bearing liabilities: Money market deposits 262,619 66 0.10% 188,616 69 0.15% Savings deposits 384,689 81 0.09% 256,013 67 0.11% Time deposits 64,148 47 0.30% 40,590 38 0.38% Total deposits 711,456 194 0.11% 485,219 174 0.15% Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 88 3.46% 10,310 79 3.11% Other interest-bearing liabilities 13,861 18 0.53% 12,878 2 0.06% Total interest-bearing liabilities 735,627 300 0.17% 508,407 255 0.20% Non-interest-bearing deposits 754,285 541,253 Other liabilities 11,900 13,564 Shareholders' equity 132,023 101,900 Total liabilities & equity $ 1,633,835 $ 1,165,124 Cost of funding interest-earning assets(4) 0.08% 0.09% Net interest income and margin(5) $ 12,015 3.21% $ 10,479 3.86% (1) Not computed on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average nonaccrual loan balances of $5.0 million for 2022 and $2.3 million for 2021 are included in average loan balances for computational purposes. (3) Net fees included in loan interest income for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were $311 thousand and $1.5 million, respectively. (4) Total annualized interest expense divided by the average balance of total earning assets. (5) Annualized net interest income divided by the average balance of total earning assets.



