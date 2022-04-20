Konica Minolta Launches MarketPlace Universal Print App

Ramsey, NJ, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced its free Universal Print App is now available in the Konica Minolta MarketPlace. The Universal Print solution frees IT admins from managing on-premise printing assets and print servers. Konica Minolta’s bizhub i-Series multi-function printers (MFP) support Universal Print as a Universal Print native printer. By integrating its MFPs and the Microsoft 365 environment, clients can reduce print-related costs and benefit from this seamless and productive printing experience.

Konica Minolta first announced it would offer solutions to utilize Universal Print from Microsoft in 2020. Universal Print is a modern print solution organizations can use to manage their print infrastructure through cloud services from Microsoft. It runs entirely on Microsoft Azure, and when deployed with Universal Print–compatible printers, it does not require any on-premises infrastructure. It can be deployed with non-compatible printers by using Universal Print connector software. Universal Print is a Microsoft 365 subscription-based service.

“The transition to remote work has increased businesses’ need for cloud-based print architecture, and Universal Print technology from Microsoft allows us to enhance our cloud printing services while also reducing costs and increasing productivity for our clients,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “We are pleased to now offer even easier access through our Konica Minolta MarketPlace App, ensuring all our Microsoft 365 users can take advantage of having a simple and secure printing environment.”

Konica Minolta bizhub i-Series multi-function printers give IT admins more control over printer access rights by seamlessly and securely connecting to the Microsoft 365 environment. Everyday users who are authenticated and authorized by Azure Active Directory can access and execute print jobs from a Konica Minolta MFP that is shared on the Microsoft Azure environment by registering their i-Series printer as a shared printer on the Azure portal and downloading the Konica Minolta MarketPlace Universal Print app to the MFP.

To add more value to Universal Print, Konica Minolta’s multifunction printers provide hybrid print solutions and unified technology of on-premise and cloud printing. These include print management, secure printing and print-from-anywhere including home office to make remote work efficient. Combined with Universal Print, the solutions allow for a smooth digital transformation from on-premise to cloud that keeps pace with each client’s maturity level.

Konica Minolta's bizhub i-Series MFPs support direct printing through Universal Print and the new Universal Print App found in the Konica Minolta MarketPlace. Learn more about the bizhub i-Series online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers' list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

