WisdomTree Announces Say Platform for First Quarter 2022 Earnings is Live

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, announced today that Say, a shareholder Q&A platform, is live and ready to be used in advance of its upcoming first quarter earnings call on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET.



As a public company, WisdomTree believes in the importance of transparency with its shareholders, regardless of their size and economic stake. To help facilitate these connections and enhance engagement, verified shareholders of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. can submit questions to management via Say Connect. To submit questions, please visit the Say Connect platform HERE. Questions can be submitted through 9:00 a.m. ET on April 28, 2022.

WisdomTree will respond to select questions from investors during the live Q1 2022 earnings call webcast. A link to the webcast is posted on WisdomTree’s investor relations website HERE.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $80.3 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

Jeremy Campbell

+1. 646.522.2602

Jeremy.campbell@wisdomtree.com

Media Relations

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

Jessica Zaloom

+1.917.267.3735

jzaloom@wisdomtree.com