BrandSmart 2022 Conference Announces Lineup of Industry Experts For its 20th Annual Marketing Industry Event in Chicago

CHICAGO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 20th Annual BrandSmart Conference countdown has arrived. B2B, B2C, and Nonprofit marketing professionals, from brands to agencies interested in taking their skills and careers to the next level, will come together for the longest-running brand marketing conference in the United States. Join the American Marketing Association, Chicago Chapter, the nation’s largest, in person in the AON Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier in Chicago on Wednesday, April 27, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. CDT.

The 2022 conference will feature prestigious marketing experts from Twitter, Kimberly-Clark, Google, Kellogg Company, Intermark Group, CDW, Morningstar, Mesmerise, Chicago Bulls, Shure Inc., Sixième Son, Chicago Public Media, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, and Mastercard. Joined by more than 300 marketing decision-makers and brand innovators, marketing professionals from across the United States will come together to share proven tools, learn about emerging marketing strategies, and hear stories from the field. Individuals and groups can register at AMAChicago.org/BrandSmart.

Beverly Jackson, VP of Global Brand and Consumer Marketing at Twitter, will provide the opening keynote presentation taking attendees “Behind the Tweets” for a closer look at data-driven marketing. Co-headlining the BrandSmart 2022 Conference is Blake Boulden, Senior Marketing Leader for North America Baby and Child Care at Kimberly-Clark, and Wendy Rosplach, VP of Digital Technology Solutions & Performance Marketing at Kimberly-Clark. Boulden and Rosplach are slated to discuss “People-Based Marketing” as they dive into how to properly shift with ongoing changes within the digital ecosystem by prioritizing a deeper understanding of customers. Additional highlights to BrandSmart include:

“How to Make Smart Moves into the Metaverse” panel discussion with Andrew Hawken, CEO of Mesmerise, and Dan Moriarty, VP of Marketing for the Chicago Bulls, moderated by Leslie Marshall, Head of Experiential Marketing at Morningstar, Inc.

“Reimagining a More Inclusive Brand Purpose” panel discussion with Kellie Fitzgerald, Industry Director of Retail at Google, Chelsea Jenkins, Director of Cultural and Inclusive Marketing at Kellogg Company, and Bryan Reese, Partner Lead at Google

“The Psychology of Marketing to the Hyper-Stressed” presented by Jack McKenzie, CEO of Intermark Group

For a full schedule of events, please visit https://amachicago.org/brand-smart/agenda/.

This year’s in-person event is designed to inspire, provide insights, and highlight smart strategies destined to catapult brands and businesses to success. BrandSmart is produced by the American Marketing Association’s Chicago Chapter (AMA Chicago). In addition to a full lineup of marketing and brand presentations, attendees will meet the winners of the 2022 BrandSmart Awards, which will be presented during the Conference starting at 4:00 p.m.

“BrandSmart has been a ‘must-attend’ event for brand marketers for 20 years,” said BrandSmart 2022 Conference and Awards Program Producer Harvey Morris. “We are delighted to welcome such an impressive list of exemplary marketing leaders as speakers at BrandSmart 2022. It’s an incredible opportunity for all marketing professionals to come together to learn from the best and connect with peers.”

Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, tickets for BrandSmart 2022 are $195 for AMA Chicago Members, $495 for guests, which includes a 1-year AMA Chicago membership, and $250 each for groups of 3+. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the website at https://amachicago.org/brand-smart/.

