US SD-WAN Enterprise Survey: Vertical Market Adoption Trends

The survey focused on evaluating benefits achieved from SD-WAN deployment, trends pertaining to replacement of existing networking equipment with SD-WAN CPE, benefits expected from the next SD-WAN deployment, and parameters for selecting SD-WAN solutions.Enterprises across US vertical markets are aggressively deploying SD-WAN solutions considering the benefits they have achieved mainly during the COVID-19 pandemic, which enforced remote work culture across the world; they will deploy their second SD-WAN solution in the next two years. The Frost & Sullivan 2021 SD-WAN survey validates SD-WAN adoption trends across vertical markets and how IT decision-makers in US vertical markets value centralized policy administration and network management, embracing cloud-first strategy and improvement in application performance when deploying SD-WAN.

Author: Amrit Singh

