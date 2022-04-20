New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global eClinical Solutions Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269037/?utm_source=GNW





The total number of open trials (recruiting, enrolling by invitations) in 2021 went up 1.8x compared to 2019.eClinical solutions are the backbone for effectively managing clinical trials end-to-end. The market will register sustained growth at a 14.8% CAGR from 2021, reaching $9,409.5 million by 2026. Cloud-based electronic data capture (EDC), randomization and trial supply management (RTSM)/interactive response technology (IRT), and integrated platforms provide biopharmaceutical sponsors a unified view of the trial workflow while improving efficiency. Beyond the data management and operations products suite, clinical trial IT vendors have the opportunity to create intelligent and connected solutions that focus on decentralized and virtual hybrid trials. Remote patient recruitment and monitoring applications will record significant growth, encompassing patient recruitment, engagement, and monitoring to real-world evidence collection and reporting. The United States continues to be a dominant market for eClinical solutions, followed by Europe. The rising number of clinical trials, less stringent regulatory guidelines than more developed markets, and large population base in Asia-Pacific offers vendors growth opportunities.In this report, Frost & Sullivan offers:

• Insights through market forecasts

• Analysis by segment [clinical data management (CDM) and eSourcing, remote patient recruitment and monitoring, and clinical trial operations management] and region [the United States, Europe, the rest of the world (RoW)]

• Market trends, drivers, and restraints

• Leading participants and their offerings

• Opportunities that stakeholders can pursue over the next 5 years

Author: Amol Dilip Jadhav

