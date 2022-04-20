Women's Real Estate Investors Network Hosts Live Event

DALLAS, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Women's Real Estate Investors Network will host WREIN Live, a three-day in-person and virtual experience, from April 29-May 1, 2022, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. WREIN Live will feature specialized real estate investing knowledge from company founder Tresa Todd, as well as powerhouse motivational speakers including Barbara Corcoran from "Shark Tank"; Jamie Kern Lima, founder of IT Cosmetics; Elena Cardone from 10X; and Genevieve Gorder from HGTV.

Tresa Todd leapt into the real estate investing market at age 50 at the urging of her sons upon realizing she would not be able to live off her retirement. Today, she is a strong advocate for women everywhere, especially those who have been in her shoes.

"My goal is to meet professional women exactly where they are, providing them with an investment network and easy-to-understand real estate education so they can become financially confident and create multi-generational wealth for their families," Todd said.

WREIN Live provides the knowledge, tools, and encouragement to help close the gap and form a confident community of inspired women, specifically those that want to create wealth for themselves in the future through real estate investment.

For WREIN Live ticketing and additional details: WREINLive.com/Dallas.

For speaking opportunities and interviews, contact WREIN Public Relations at pr@womensrein.com.

