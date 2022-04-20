Evergent Extends Strategic Partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India to Drive Growth of SonyLIV Service in India and Beyond

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergent, the monetization and customer management leader for streaming and digital subscription businesses, announced a partnership extension with SonyLIV. According to the agreement, SonyLIV will continue to leverage Evergent’s agile subscription management platform to facilitate rapid growth and agile market expansion. SonyLIV is the global digital entertainment video on demand (VOD) platform of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI). Evergent’s market-leading monetization and subscription management tools will make it possible for SPNI to pursue extreme scalability for major events and popular programming.

SPNI is one of the most important entertainment providers for Indian audiences, both at home in India and throughout the world. The company serves an audience of more than 700 million viewers in India, and its channels are available in 167 countries. SPNI’s digital entertainment VOD platform, SonyLIV, offers a range of premium programming, including original series, movie premieres, live sports and popular game shows. The SonyLIV app has been downloaded more than 100 million times.



Evergent’s agile and flexible monetization and subscription management solutions make it possible for platforms like SonyLIV to achieve rapid expansion without technological limitations. Since the launch of SonyLIV in 2013, Evergent’s agile subscription management platform has allowed SPNI to seamlessly scale the VOD service from a few thousand users to millions of subscribers. Built for extreme scale, Evergent’s solutions make it possible for SonyLIV to explore additional regional expansion, including direct-to-consumer and business to-business monetization strategies.



“SonyLIV is an ideal partner for Evergent because they are constantly imagining new ways in which to grow their business and serve their subscribers,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent. “From play-along experiences to new payment methods and integrations, SPNI has led the way with innovation in the Indian market. We are proud of our longstanding partnership with SonyLIV and look forward to continuing to play a key role in their success going forward with our flexible subscription management and monetization tools.”

Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Evergent delivers customer relationship management tools for global digital media, entertainment and telecommunications providers. With customers in 175 countries ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, Evergent creates flexible, user-friendly solutions that enable each customer to streamline their CRM processes and maximize monetization efforts. For more information, visit www.evergent.com.

SonyLIV is an Indian OTT platform by Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) providing multi-screen engagement for users on all devices. The digital streaming player is home to 27 years of rich content from the library of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) with over 40,000 hours of programming. SonyLIV subscribers get exclusive access to key sporting events from across the globe, the latest Hollywood Shows, Originals, 18,000+ hours of TV Shows and LiveTV.

With 100 million+ app downloads, the platform has series and movies from across English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Malyalam Gujarati and Telugu languages. SonyLIV recent originals include Tabbar, Avrodh, Your Honor season 1&2, Undekhi, Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story, Maharani, Gullak season 1, 2 &3 amongst many more.

