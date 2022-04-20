Good Gaming Inc. Enters Digital Collectible PFP Space with Launch of The Genesis Collections, the Next Evolution of MicroBuddies™

Kennett Square, PA, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GMER) (the "Company"), an innovative game publishing company focused on a broad range of interactive entertainment experiences since 2008, today announced the next evolution of its MicroBuddies™ project with the launch of a new digital collectible PFP project, The Genesis Collections.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of The Genesis Collections and our entrance into the digital collectible space, the most popular category in the booming NFT market," said David Dorwart, Chairman and CEO of Good Gaming. "We believe this next evolution of MicroBuddies™ will enable us to truly deliver on our vision of demonstrating the power tokenized ownership can bring to the player. Unlike MicroBuddies™, The Genesis Collections are being built on Ethereum, which will allow us to reach the much larger, mainstream NFT community with a familiar entry point providing familiar onboarding and the potential for mass adoption."

According to data compiled by NonFungible.com, collectible NFTs were the most popular category of NFTs in the 30 days ended January 10, 2022, outpacing the number of game-related NFT sales by a factor of 14x.

"Our community is the cornerstone to our efforts to demonstrate the power of tokenized ownership, and The Genesis Collections projects are part of a product roadmap grounded in utility and dedicated to delivering value to our community," added David Sterling, COO of Good Gaming. "Our entrance into the massive market for digital collectibles marks the next step in our company and product line evolution. By focusing our efforts on delivering value to our community, through interactive experiences, events, partnerships, physical collectibles, and more, we believe we can also deliver tremendous value to our shareholders."

To learn more about The Genesis Collections and Good Gaming's vision for the project's future, visit https://medium.com/microbuddies/the-zero-hour-72aa60e6f309.

About Good Gaming, Inc.

Good Gaming is an innovative brand leading the gaming industry across multiple segments in the space since 2008. Beginning with our roots as a collaborative space for gamers to share their knowledge, we went on to establish ourselves as one of the leaders in hosting Hearthstone tournaments. In 2016, we expanded our reach to include establishing multiple Minecraft servers with some of the most popular versions of Prison and SkyBlock, then developing our completely custom-developed NFT blockchain game, MicroBuddies™, in 2021. The Good Gaming advantage comes from our development team's close relationship with the player communities of all of our products. The constant communication and resulting feedback further expand our proprietary content, and we continue to be influencers in the realm. Good Gaming continues to find exciting and innovative ways to deliver value for our customers. Our goal is to develop engaging and rewarding experiences for our community members. For more information about Good Gaming, please visit our website:

https://www.good-gaming.com

