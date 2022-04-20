New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global TLS Certificates Market for Email, Digital Signatures, IoT and Other Use Cases-Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269036/?utm_source=GNW

A digital certificate assures the sender’s authenticity and the message’s integrity to the end user.



Examples of TLS certificates are secure/multipurpose internet mail extensions (S/MIME) certificates used to secure email, digital signatures used to encrypt documents or software code, and IoT certificates used to secure devices connected to the internet.TLS certificates rely on public key infrastructure (PKI) to encrypt communications on the internet. In this study, Frost & Sullivan focuses on PKI use cases related to email, document signing, code signing, machine identity validation, and qualified certificates for specific industries. The study provides insights on market trends, forecasts, and dynamics; risk posture; and vendor dynamics. We offer analysis by segment [machine identity, document signing, code signing, email (S/MIME), other PKI] and region [Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC)]. The base year for the study is 2021, and the forecast period is 2022–2026.

