New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Health Outlook, 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05479648/?utm_source=GNW





As the demand for digital health soars globally combined with healthcare consumerism, stakeholders and consumers started demanding end-to-end solutions delivered via platforms.Innovation, usage of advanced analytics and AI, and most importantly, interoperability will be key in 2022 and beyond.



AI will find clear and strong applications in healthcare for designing digital front door strategies, workflow orchestration, virtual care, clinical pathway designing, and eventually achieving better healthcare outcomes at lower costs.In addition, it will help ensure patient engagement and avoid staff burnout.



This outlook, as every year, lays out strong trends that will share the digital health market landscape and gives predictions while highlighting growth opportunities.

Author: Chandni Mathur

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05479648/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________