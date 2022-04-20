Sorenson Reopens Spanish and American Sign Language Service Operations in Puerto Rico

English Spanish

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorenson , the world’s leading provider of inclusive communication services for Deaf and hard-of-hearing people, announced today an expansion of its Spanish language and American Sign Language (ASL) services. The company is hiring ASL interpreters who will be based in Puerto Rico, working either from home or from an interpreting center.



“Sorenson is pleased to renew our focus on our Spanish and ASL interpretation services, and we recognize how integral this work is to connect our communities,” said Jorge Rodriguez, CEO of Sorenson. “Expanding our services means we can support job creation and opportunity growth for underrepresented people, and we believe Puerto Rico is the right place to continue our mission of leveraging the power of language to help relationships thrive.”

To support interpreter needs, Sorenson is offering work-from-home interpreting positions and plans to open an interpreting center later this year. The initial hiring goal is 100 signed and spoken interpreters, with plans to increase with additional staff as Sorenson’s presence in Puerto Rico grows. These roles will not only offer connection and communication options for the Deaf community, but they will also support local economic development and create increased opportunities for diverse communities.

A key partner to support Sorenson's expansion is Claro PR, which will be the company’s telecommunications provider, committed to providing reliable internet connectivity for the upcoming interpreting center.

“It is an honor for Claro to be part of this collaborative alliance which supports the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community in Puerto Rico. In Claro, we are continuously looking to facilitate communication through the use of our advanced technologies,” said Enrique Ortiz de Montellano, president and chief executive officer of Claro.

Sorenson continues to lead the industry in delivering accessible communications, technology and services to the Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities in the U.S., U.K. and Canada. Through its sign language services and Internet Protocol Captioned Telephone Service (IP CTS) for people with hearing loss, Sorenson processes more than 140 million conversations annually.

“We understand how critical access to communication and technology is for all Deaf and hard-of-hearing people, and Sorenson is pleased to commit our services to Colegio San Gabriel and the broader community in Puerto Rico. We look forward to a strong and enduring relationship,” said Lance Pickett, Sorenson Chief Relationship Officer.

Those interested in applying for a position with Sorenson can find more information at https://www.sorenson.com/careers/ or email joinus@sorenson.com.

About Sorenson

Sorenson taps the power of language for human relationships to thrive. As one of the world’s leading language services providers and the world’s leading provider of accessible communication for Deaf and hard-of-hearing people, Sorenson combines patented technology with human-centric services to connect signed and spoken languages. Sorenson offers caption and video relay services, over-video and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, real-time event captioning services, and post-production language services. For more information on how we advance human connection, visit www.sorenson.com.