Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call – 2nd Quarter 2022 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2022 second quarter results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 8h00 (Eastern Time).



The conference call will be chaired by Mr. Michael Walton, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-888-400-2425 . A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-800-770-2030, access code 9031006#. This recording will be available until May 26, 2022.

For further information:

Jean-Sébastien Couillard

Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Tel.: (514) 940-4350

www.lanticrogers.com






