The global rotator cuff injury treatment market is projected to reach USD 1,244 million by 2026 from USD 989 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.7%

On the other hand, a dearth of skilled professionals, a high surgical treatment failure rate, and its high cost are major challenges faced by market players providing rotator cuff injury treatment products.



The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented crisis that has significantly strained healthcare providers, healthcare infrastructure, and healthcare systems worldwide.The COVID-19 pandemic had a remarkable change in several aspects of medical practice.



Elective surgeries, including orthopedic surgery, were canceled worldwide, allowing hospitals to accommodate more COVID-19 patients and completely focus on reducing the possible risk of infection among healthcare workers. According to The CovidSurg Collaborative, a 120-country research initiative formed to analyze the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on surgeries, around 28.4 million elective surgeries worldwide will be canceled or postponed in 2020, based on 12 weeks of peak disruption to hospital services due to COVID-19. The rotator cuff injury treatment market was also impacted due to restrictions on the organized temporary closure of surgical centers, hospital access restriction for non-essential care, limited access to clinics, implementation of social distancing measures, nationwide lockdowns, and the slowdown of in-patient flow and referrals.



The surgical or curative treatment to capture the largest share in rotator cuff injury treatment market, by type during the forecast period.

The surgical treatment segment is expected to hold the largest share of rotator cuff injury treatment market, during the forecast period.This is attributable to the high adoption due to the increasing prevalence of rotator cuff injuries majorly among sportspersons, rising awareness activities by major market players across key countries, and the availability of medical reimbursements for surgical treatment of rotator cuff rupture.



Additionally, the increase in the preference of shoulder arthroscopy for the treatment rotator cuff tear among surgeons and the growing awareness about the benefits associated with arothrocopic repair such as lower risk of complications, quick recovery, low rate of post surgical infections are likely to play a significant role in propelling the growth of the segment.



The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The rotator cuff injury treatment market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. significant increase in its geriatric and patient population for orthopedic diseases, growing adoption of orthopedic bracing products in developing nations of Asia Pacific, growing presence of rotator cuff injury treatment devices and drugs manufacturers in the country, increase in the initiatives by the government to promote sports, and growing adoption of new surgical devices for rotator cuff tears launched by local manufacturers are likely to support the growth of the market in the region.



Arthrex (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes) (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), LimaCorporate (Italy), FH ORTHOPEDICS S.A.S. (France), Evolutis India Pvt Ltd. (India), DJO Global (US), 3S Ortho (France), Breg, Inc. (US), GPC Medical Ltd. (India), and Parcus Medical (US).



This report studies the global rotator cuff injury treatment market based on the treatment type, and region.



Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the global in rotator cuff injury treatment market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

