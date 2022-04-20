Global Carbomer Market to Reach USD 1,022.9 Million by 2028 | Carbomer Industry CAGR of 5.8%

Pune, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carbomer market size is predicted to reach USD 1,022.9 million by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% during the projected period. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, “Global Carbomer Market, 2021-2028”.

List of Key Market Players:

Lubrizol (U.S.)

Tinci Materials (China)

SNF Floerger (France)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Sumitomo Seika (Japan)

Newman Fine Chemicals (China)

Corel Pharmachem (India)

DX Chemicals (China)

Maruti Chemicals (India)

Amnem (India)

Segmentation-

The market is classified into carbomer 940, carbomer 934, carbomer 980, and others. The market is divided into three sections based on application: pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, and others. The market is divided into Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Coverage-

The market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, focusing on critical factors such as leading companies, types, and applications. It also provides quantitative data in terms of volume and value, market analysis, market research methodology, insights into market trends, and highlights critical industry developments and the competitive landscape.

Drivers & Restraints-

Pharmaceutical Industry Demand is Expected to Drive Market Growth

The increasing adoption of pharmaceuticals in the industry will drive market growth. Rising consumer health consciousness, as well as rapid infrastructure development in the healthcare industry, have boosted the pharmaceutical industry globally. However, government policies imposed on benzene polymerized carbomer in order to reduce its use in the pharmaceutical industry are limiting the carbomer market growth.

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to be a Dominant Region of the Global Market

The Asia Pacific carbomer market share was estimated to be USD 258.4 million in 2020. Due to its increased consumption across all end-use industries, China dominates the regional market in this region. The increase is attributed to the growing population, rising consumer healthcare spending, and favorable government regulations.

The U.S. is the world's biggest carbomer consumer. The healthcare industry's rapid expansion, combined with increased R&D activities, has fueled the market growth.

Product adoption in this region will be boosted by increased online purchases of cosmetic products by consumers. The presence of large-scale manufacturers in Europe, such as Unilever, Estée Lauder, and L'Oréal, has created healthy competition in the regional cosmetics industry over the years.

Customers in Latin America are becoming more aware of the benefits of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The region's steadily increasing consumer desire for a healthy lifestyle has provided a concrete roadmap for both domestic and foreign players to invest more in the domestic cosmetics industry.

The growing use of halal personal care products in the Middle East and Africa is propelling market growth as certain product grades are accepted as halal-certified cosmetic ingredients.

Competitive Landscape-

Among the major players in the market are Lubrizol, Tinci Materials, Evonik Industries, and DX Chemicals. Lubrizol is a multinational specialty chemical company that operates in over 100 countries providing services and products to a wide spectrum of industries inclusive of personal and beauty care, pharmaceutical, and others.

Industry Developments-

July 2021: The Lubrizol Corporation invested more than USD 25 million in its Calvert City, Kentucky manufacturing facility. Carbopol polymers and Pemulen polymeric emulsifiers are manufactured at this facility. This investment will allow the company to increase production capacity and upgrade infrastructure at its Calvert City facility, all while continuously improving safety and quality.

