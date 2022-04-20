The global Wi-Fi 6 market size is expected to grow USD 11.5 billion in 2022 to USD 26.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.9%

New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wi-Fi 6 Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Offering, Location Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269243/?utm_source=GNW



The Wi-Fi 6 Market is segmented into hardware, solution, and services.The hardware segment includes WAP, mesh routers, home gateways, and wireless repeaters.



Services include professional services and managed services. The growing demand for Wi–Fi 6 solution and services, and the increasing requirement for improved connectivity among enterprises are leading to the growth of the Wi–Fi 6 market across the globe.

• By Region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific is home to many developing economies, and many countries in this region are adopting new technologies to comply with procedures for increasing the efficiency of financial systems.The key countries include Australia, Japan, Singapore, India, China, and New Zealand.



The region is expected to witness the fast-paced adoption of Wi-Fi 6 software.The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing Wi-Fi 6 Market owing to the rise in the adoption of new technologies, high investments for digital transformation, the rapid expansion of domestic enterprises, extensive development of infrastructures, and increasing GDP of various countries.



Rapidly growing economies, such as China, Japan, Singapore, and India, are implementing Wi-Fi 6 solutions across multiple business processes to provide effective solutions.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 34%, Tier 2 – 43%, and Tier 3 – 23%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 50%, Directors– 30%, Others*–20%

• By Region: North America – 25%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 30%,Middle East and Africa – 10%,Latine America- 5%

This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the Wi-Fi 6 Market. Key and innovative vendors in the Wi-Fi 6 Market include :

Cisco Systems (US), Intel Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies (China), NETGEAR (US), Juniper Networks (US), Broadcom (US), Qualcomm Inc. (US), Extreme Networks (US), Ubiquiti Networks (US), Fortinet Inc. (US), Aruba Networks (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), AT&T (US), Cambium Networks (US), D-Link Corporation (China), Alcatel-Lucent (US), TP-Link (China), MediaTek (China), Telstra (Australia), Murata (Japan), Sterlite Technologies Limited (India), Celeno (Israel), H3C (China), Senscomm Semiconductor (China), XUNISON (Ireland), Redway Networks (UK), VSORA (France), NEWRACOM (US), WILUS Group (South Korea), Federated Wireless (US).



Research Coverage

Wi-Fi 6 Market is segmented on offering, organization size, location, industry vertical, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service and product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the Wi-Fi 6 Market.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Wi-Fi 6 Market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

