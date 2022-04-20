Renowned Cybersecurity Researcher, Joe Stewart, Joins eSentire’s Elite Security Research Team, the Threat Response Unit (TRU)

Waterloo, Ontario, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSentire, the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), today announced that renowned cybersecurity researcher Joe Stewart has joined its world class research team, the Threat Response Unit (TRU). Stewart is joining the team as Principal Security Researcher.

eSentire’s Threat Response Unit, comprised of some of the most accomplished security experts in the business, is at the heart of the company’s security operation, driving continuous threat intelligence and original security research ensuring that eSentire’s customers stay ahead of business disruption. The team exhaustively investigates, and correlates anomalous behavior detected across eSentire’s Atlas XDR Platform to create Machine Learning models that enable the company’s Elite Threat Hunters and SOC Cyber Analysts to proactively hunt the most advanced and undetected cyber threats faster and more effectively. The Threat Response Unit has uncovered nation state attacks and some of the most elusive and dangerous cyberthreats, including the Kaseya VSA compromise, and the more_eggs LinkedIn campaign. They published over 60 original Security Advisories in 2021 and recently launched its public facing monthly Threat Intelligence Briefing to continue to educate customers, and the public at large, of emerging threats, and recommended mitigation actions.

Acknowledged as one of the best cybersecurity researchers in the industry, Stewart is known for uncovering some of the top threats that emerged in the past twenty years. Among his many accomplishments, Stewart’s breakthrough investigation of Business Email Compromise schemes was the first major investigation to expose the threat and its damage to businesses worldwide. Stewart also discovered a member of the People’s Liberation Army of China spying on U.S. businesses. Additionally, Stewart developed the Conficker Eye Chart, a simple but ingenious way of determining if one’s computer was infected with the Conficker worm. Prior to joining eSentire, Stewart spent 17 years as Director of Malware Research for Secureworks, a cybersecurity division of Dell, and he most recently served as Principal Threat Researcher at PhishLabs, a cyber threat intelligence company, now part of HelpSystems.

“I've been following eSentire for several years, and have been so impressed by their accomplishments,” said Joe Stewart, Principal Security Researcher, eSentire’s Threat Response Unit. “It's not just about the company’s comprehensive security offerings, but their talented team. eSentire is a mission-driven organization that demonstrates how much it cares about protecting its customers. As someone who has worked in the security industry for over 20 years, I can honestly say that they are one of the best, and I’m proud to become a part of the Threat Response Unit.”

eSentire has established itself as the leading provider of Managed Detection and Response cybersecurity services, protecting the reputations and operations of more than 1200 organizations in over 75 countries from business disruption, with a Mean Time to Contain (MTTC) active cybersecurity threats of less than 15 minutes. eSentire’s AI-driven Atlas XDR Cloud Platform enables real-time detection and response at scale, as each threat detection machine learning model and expert response action are proactively pushed across the eSentire global customer base. This Security Network Effect, coupled with the support of eSentire’s 24/7 Threat Response Unit, Elite Threat Hunters and SOC Cyber Analysts, enables an unrivaled level of protection. In addition to its MDR Services, eSentire provides assessment and planning Managed Risk Services and Digital Forensics and Incident Response services.

