Cradlepoint and Verizon Frontline Provide $50,000 Grant to The Leary Firefighters Foundation to Upgrade Public Safety Technology

BOISE, Idaho, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint , the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, in partnership with Verizon Frontline , the advanced network and technology for first responders, have announced the creation and funding of a $50,000 grant to The Leary Firefighters Foundation (LFF). The grant is intended to help fire departments across the country survey their technology needs and fill in funding gaps.

Cradlepoint and Verizon Frontline will continue their support of the public safety community with representatives attending the LFF’s annual FDNY Firefighter Challenge on Friday, May 6th, in celebration of International Firefighters Day.

"Equipping firefighters with cutting-edge technology not only helps protect the lives of these brave individuals but also makes it easier to save ours," said Denis Leary, founder of The Leary Firefighters Foundation. "Firefighters never go on strike, and as a result, they are often an easy target for government budget cuts. Grants like this allow us to continue our mission — providing equipment, vehicles, education, training, and technology for firefighters nationwide."

This grant is part of Cradlepoint’s FirstConnect program, which aims to ease the challenges often faced by first responder organizations. These challenges include applying for grant monies to help fund purchases, the installation of in-vehicle routers, training of IT and operational staff, and around the clock priority access to knowledgeable support resources.

“We understand that technology plays a vital role in improving the safety of those on the front lines,” said Todd Krautkremer, Chief Marketing Officer, Cradlepoint. “That is why Cradlepoint continues to partner with The Leary Firefighters Foundation, who share the same goals and values of providing first responders with the modernized tools necessary to keep them safe and connected.”

“The creation of this grant is not only a continuation of Verizon Frontline’s 30-year partnership with first responders, but also the latest representation of our commitment to investing in the development and advancement of public safety communications technology,” said Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president of Verizon Public Sector. “These investments help ensure that first responders have the mission-critical communications capabilities they need to achieve their mission both today and in the future.”

As part of Verizon Frontline’s commitment to support the men and women who serve our communities, Verizon offers mobile plan and product discounts to active and retired first responders. To learn more visit: https://www.verizon.com/first-responders .

About The Leary Firefighter Foundation

The Leary Firefighters Foundation remains dedicated to keeping the needs of firefighters at the forefront of the country's awareness and to upholding our pledge to provide them with funding and resources to acquire the tools necessary to maintain the highest level of public safety. Founded in 2000 by actor Denis Leary in response to what would be named "the perfect fire" in Worcester, Massachusetts, Denis' hometown, The Foundation has been able to provide nearly $2 million to the families of the 343 firefighters that perished on 9/11, another $500,000 to the Boston Fire Department for new equipment, and multiple High-Rise Simulators for the FDNY Fire Academy, as well as collaborated on a new high tech "burn building" at the Grove Street Training Center in Worcester as a nod to Denis' cousin Jerry Lucey and the other "Worcester Six" firefighters that lost their lives.

For more information on Cradlepoint’s extensive work around the world in first responder and emergency preparedness efforts please visit https://cradlepoint.com/solutions/firstconnect/ .

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions. Cradlepoint’s NetCloud™ platform and cellular routers deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things — anywhere. More than 28,500 businesses and government agencies worldwide, including many Global 2000 organizations and top public sector agencies, rely on Cradlepoint to keep mission-critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected. Cradlepoint was founded in 2006, acquired by Ericsson in 2020, and operates today as a standalone subsidiary within Ericsson’s Business Area Technologies and New Businesses. Cradlepoint is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with development centers in Silicon Valley and India with international offices in Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. www.cradlepoint.com .

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.