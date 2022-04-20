CRIN identifies emissions monitoring project for funding through digital technology competition

English French

CRIN has now entered the contracting phase for the portfolio of identified projects slated to receive a total of up to $80 million CAD to accelerate solutions toward commercialization that will significantly address priority environmental and economic challenges faced by Canada’s oil and gas sector. Once commercialized, these projects are anticipated to realize emissions reductions, water and land use intensity reductions and create job growth.

Today, CRIN is announcing one additional project identified for funding in its Digital Oil and Gas Technology Competition.

Calgary-based VL Energy has been identified for up to $1 million in support of its Field Demonstration of Artificial Intelligence Powered Predictive Emissions Monitoring Systems (PEMSs) project. Using cloud computing, the PEMSs utilize artificial intelligence to power predictive models for emissions monitoring.

Earlier this year, through CRIN’s Digital Oil and Gas Technology Competition, six digital technology projects were identified with a total CRIN investment of up to $4 million. Today’s announcement of this seventh project brings the total investment of the Digital Oil and Gas Technology Competition up to $5 million.

Projects identified for funding: CRIN Digital Oil and Gas Technology Competition

View project profiles at www.AcceleratingCleanEnergy.com

Projects in the digital technology competition apply artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics or extremely large data sets and analytics tools to improve:



the identification and monitoring of oil and gas industry emissions,

the health and safety of workers and wildlife,

enhance operational excellence and efficiency, and/or

capital project execution.

Funding is made possible by the Government of Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund.

About CRIN

The Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN) is a pan-Canadian network focused on ensuring Canada’s hydrocarbon resources are sustainably developed and integrated into the global energy systems. CRIN, as a ‘network of networks,’ connects a vast array of skills, knowledge and experience from oil and gas and other industries to technology developers, researchers, government, investors, academia, entrepreneurs, youth and many other sectors. By identifying industry challenges, we create a market pull to accelerate commercialization and widespread clean technology adoption with environmental, economic and public benefits for Canada. CRIN is supported in part by a $100 million investment from the Government of Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF).

About SIF

Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF)

SIF supports national innovation ecosystems, pan-Canadian network-led projects that involve a high degree of collaboration to stimulate innovation and commercialization in areas of Canadian advantage and enhance linkages between businesses and academia/research bodies.

CRIN uses the SIF investment to administer initiatives in seven technology focus areas for activities related to ecosystem growth, enhancement and long-term sustainability. These technology focus areas have the highest potential for reducing the greenhouse gas emissions and environmental footprint of the oil and gas sector, helping advance net-zero emissions targets. At least half of this funding will go to small and medium-sized businesses, and all will contribute to helping the oil and gas industry continue to create public and economic benefits for Canada alongside environmental benefits.

