Hain Celestial Board Member, Dawn Zier, Recognized as NACD Directorship 100 Honoree

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) (“Hain Celestial”), a leading organic and natural products company providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life®, announces the selection of Board member Dawn Zier to the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) 2022 NACD Directorship 100 — honoring the most influential peer-nominated leaders in the boardroom and corporate governance community.



Mark Schiller, Hain Celestial’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Dawn has delivered tremendous value to Hain since she joined our Board of Directors in 2017. I consider her a trusted advisor and appreciate her insights on both our corporate governance and nominating committee, where she serves as chair, as well as our strategy committee. I am pleased to see her being recognized by the NACD for her board leadership and influence.”

Now in its 16th year, the NACD Directorship 100 awards recognize peer-nominated leading directors and governance professionals. Honorees are evaluated in four key categories: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high performance standards. A selection committee reviewed the nominees’ histories of advancing board performance and leading corporate governance practices in accordance with established NACD principles. The principles are a framework that encourages excellence in areas that include risk oversight, corporate strategy, compensation, and transparency.

“The NACD Directorship 100 continues to honor those who have demonstrated exemplary board leadership and innovation in corporate governance,” said Peter R. Gleason, NACD president and CEO. “We honor these individuals’ forward-thinking minds and their ability to lead their board and organizations to current and future success.”

The complete list of the 2022 NACD Directorship 100 is available at directorship100.nacdonline.org/honorees/2022 .

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) is a leading organic and natural products company that has been committed to creating A healthier way of Life® since 1993. Headquartered in Lake Success, NY with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Hain Celestial’s food and beverage brands include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Earth’s Best®, Ella’s Kitchen®, Frank Cooper’s®, Garden of Eatin’®, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley’s®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney’s® (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, ParmCrisps®, Robertson’s®, Rose’s® (under license), Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Thinsters®, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. Hain Celestial’s personal care brands include Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, JASON®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene®. For more information, visit hain.com .

