The US healthcare technology management market is projected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2026 from USD 6.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.5%

However, the dearth of skilled technicians and clinical/biomedical engineers is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Maintenance & repair segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Based on the type of service, the healthcare technology management market is segmented into maintenance & repair, capital planning, integrated software platform, labor management, supply chain (procurement), cyber security, and quality & regulatory compliance. The maintenance & repair segment accounted for the largest share of 36.14% of the US healthcare technology management market in 2020. The need to improve patient safety, the growing adoption of advanced medical devices/equipment across various healthcare facilities, and government initiatives to encourage the implementation of imaging systems are some of the other factors driving the growth of this market



Acute Care Facilities segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the US healthcare technology management market in 2020

Based on facility types, the US healthcare technology management market is segmented into acute care, post-acute care, and non-acute care facilities.Acute care facilities accounted for the largest share of the US healthcare technology management market in 2020 and are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The large share and high growth rate of the acute care facilities segment can largely be attributed to factors such as the overall increase in patient volumes, the need for better clinical asset management, and the need to improve the quality of patient care, thus pushing demand for healthcare technology management services.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (33%), Tier 2 (39%), and Tier 3 (28%)

• By Designation: C-level (44%), Director-level (35%), and Others (21%)



Some major players in the US healthcare technology management market are GE Healthcare (US), TRIMEDX (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Sodexo (France), Crothall Healthcare (US), Agility Inc (US), RENOVO Solutions (US), ABM Industries Incorporated (US), JANNX Medical System (US) and the InterMed Group (US)



