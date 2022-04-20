Decisions taken in the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB

English Lithuanian

The following decisions were adopted in the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, Vilnius) on 20 April 2022:

LITGRID AB annual report for 2021.

The annual report of LITGRID AB on the activities of the company for 2021 is taken into account (annexed).

Independent auditor's report on LITGRID AB 2021 set of financial statements and annual report.

Independent auditor's report on LITGRID AB 2021 set of financial statements and annual report is taken into account (annexed).

Approval of LITGRID AB set of financial statements of 2021.

The set of financial statements of LITGRID AB of 2021 is approved (annexed).

Regarding the financial aid.

EUR 175,000 are allocated to donation, taking into account the profit of the reporting year.

Approval of LITGRID AB profit distribution of 2021.

The distribution of profit for the year 2021 of LITGRID AB is approved (annexed).

Approval of LITGRID AB renumeration report of 2021.

The remuneration report of LITGRID AB of 2021, which is part of the annual LITGRID AB 2021 report, is approved (annexed).

Revocation of the member of the Board.

The decision is adopted to recall Jūratė Marcinkonienė from the Board of LITGRID AB from 20 April 2022.

Election of members of LITGRID AB Board.

The decision is adopted to elect to the Board of LITGRID AB as of 20 April 2022 until the end of its term of office:

8.1. Tomas Varneckas, nominated by the parent company UAB EPSO-G;

8.2. Gediminas Karalius, a civil servant.

Regarding the operating conditions of the Board.

9.1. It is established that the members of the Board delegated by the parent company UAB “EPSO-G” and the State shall not be remunerated.

9.2. The updated standard contract for the Board members on activities in the Board of LITGRID AB is approved (annexed).

9.3. CEO of LITGRID AB is authorised to sign the standard agreement on the activity of a member of the Board in the management of LITGRID AB approved with all the members of the Board on behalf of LITGRID AB no later than within 5 (five) days from the day of the adoption of the decision.

Regarding granting of powers to CEO of LITGRID AB.

CEO of LITGRID AB is authorized (with the right of sub-authorization) to notify the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania about recalled board members and election of new members of the Board, to register the changed data in the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania, and to perform any other related actions.

LITGRID AB financial statements for 2021, prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted by the European Union, together with the conclusion of the independent auditor and annual report; Profit (loss) distribution project for 2021; Standard terms and conditions of Board member on activities in the Board of LITGRID AB;

Attachments