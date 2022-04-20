Future Publishing Launches TechRadar Gaming

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global digital brand powerhouse Future Publishing announced today the launch of TechRadar Gaming - TRG, a new gaming brand that will leverage TechRadar’s established authority to become the foremost destination for gaming and hardware opinions.



Thanks to an editorial strategy focused on creating engaging content for all types of gamers on the latest news, deep-dive buying guides, and hardware reviews, the site has already seen a phenomenal start achieving over 10 million monthly page views.

Future has appointed Julian Benson as Editor In Chief to widen Future’s reach and engage new gaming audiences, and further rounded out the TRG team with strategic new hires. Shabana Arif joins as Gaming News Editor, Patrick Dane as Gaming Guides Editor, and appointed Adam Vjestica into a key new role as Gaming Hardware Editor. This talented team will create leading gaming content to guide audiences on how to get the most out of their games and hardware. The TRG team will continue to expand in the coming months with new hires focused on features and ramping up the number of stories published.

“Thanks to mobile gaming, free-to-play services, and subscription models, it’s never been easier to become a gamer. The challenge for a modern gamer is knowing what to play and how to get the best performance out of their devices,” said Benson. “At TRG we’re dedicated to answering those questions because we don’t just write about games, we live them. At TRG we cover all the biggest gaming stories, answer our readers' questions, and tell our audience what is worth playing.”

TRG represents a significant investment for Future, with an ambitious target to grow the site’s traffic up to 70% and become a top gaming property. Since the soft launch of TRG in December the site has reached over 5 million readers per month, with 75% of audiences coming from organic search. Nearly two-thirds of the audience are aged 18-34, and buying guides have 60% of the nearly $8.1 million of products sold through the site since the beginning of the year.

“Gaming, already the leading entertainment category, is primed to experience further massive growth in the coming years,” said Jason Webby, CRO North America of Future. “We expect TechRadar Gaming will become one of the primary information resources for this evolving audience of enthusiasts.”

