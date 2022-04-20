Toronto Taste Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Iconic Culinary Extravaganza this June

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto Taste presented by The Daniels Corporation, welcomes the return of the city’s premier culinary event and largest prix fixe dinner on Sunday, June 12 at the historic Evergreen Brickworks. Fifty of the most celebrated culinary and cocktail experts will come together under one roof in support of Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food rescue organization and a global thought leader on food loss and waste. Every ticket purchased will provide the equivalent of 600 meals to Canadian families experiencing hunger.

Set to be the toast of the town, this beloved event will mark the 30th anniversary of Toronto Taste, and will welcome 1,600 well-heeled and hungry guests to savour unlimited food and drinks prepared by some of Toronto’s most sought-after purveyors. Hosted by Canadian chef and gastronaut, Bob Blumer, guests will be treated to on-site activations including a fine wine and silent auction, raffle, captivating live music, and departing gifts including an exclusive recipe book. Guests will also have access to the acclaimed, live Chef Challenge, featuring top chefs from across the GTA squaring off to prepare a spectacular dish from a box of mystery ingredients in just 30-minutes before being judged by a panel of sponsors and celebrities.



This year’s Chef Challenge will include Executive Chef of Real Sports, Jamie Robb, founder and owner of Toronto-based restaurant, Nước Mắm, Chef Phil Nguyen, and Chef de Cuisine of La Palma, Chef Sam Medeiros. Each Chef comes with their own unique background and expertise, which is sure to create a spicy Chef Challenge in the kitchen.

“Over the last two years, the team at Second Harvest has worked harder than ever to support communities across Canada throughout the pandemic,” said Lori Nikkel, CEO Second Harvest. “We are delighted to bring back Toronto Taste and raise much-needed funds for a cause that’s so incredibly important to Canadians. We look forward to celebrating our resilient and innovative restaurant industry and its creative culinary talents. Cheers to another 30!”

Guests will have the opportunity to engage with notable Chefs including Susur Lee, David Adjey, Nuit Regular, and Craig Wong. Participating restaurants include Café Boulud, Gusto, Lee, Marben, The Carbon Bar, Chotto Matte and Richmond Station. For a complete list of attendees, click here.

“We have been the presenting sponsor for 25 years, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome back Toronto Taste this year,” said Don Pugh, Vice President, The Daniels Corporation. “The past two years have shone a light on food insecurity in Canada and how important it is to support organizations like Second Harvest who offer nourishment and compassion for local communities in need across Canada.”

Tickets are on sale now for CAD 300 per person and can be purchased online, here. For every general admission ticket purchased, a CAD 150 tax receipt will be issued four weeks after the event date.

For more information, to purchase tickets or view the full list of participating chefs and restaurants, please visit TorontoTaste.ca.

About Toronto Taste

Toronto Taste is the city’s premier culinary event recognized for its longevity, amazing community contribution, and its excellence. Started by chefs in 1990 to show their support for Second Harvest, the city's top restaurants and beverage purveyors still look forward to donating their time, talent, staff and food to Toronto Taste as their way to give back and shed light on the issues around food insecurity.

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest is Canada’s largest food rescue organization and is a global thought leader on perishable food redistribution. We operate at the intersection of hunger relief and environmental protection, tackling food loss and waste through food redistribution, research, awareness, and education, continually innovating and collaborating to ensure a more sustainable planet. We work with thousands of food businesses from across the supply chain utilizing logistics and technology to reduce the amount of edible food going to waste, thereby diverting unnecessary greenhouse gases from entering the environment. Our inclusive model ensures this healthy surplus food is redirected to thousands of charities and non-profits across the country, providing millions of Canadians experiencing food insecurity access to the nourishment they need. Learn more at www.secondharvest.ca

About The Daniels Corporation

The Daniels Corporation is one of Canada’s preeminent builders/developers, building more than 35,000 new homes across the Greater Toronto Area for over 38 years. Daniels is the developer of TIFF Bell Lightbox and the City of the Arts community on Toronto’s East Waterfront. Among its many initiatives, Daniels partnered with Toronto Community Housing to redevelop Phases 1, 2 and 3 of the Regent Park revitalization, a 69-acre community in the heart of Toronto. At the core of the project is both a physical and social re-connection of this once stigmatized neighbourhood to the broader City of Toronto. Daniels continues to play an important role in the Regent Park Community. Understanding that quality of life is created by much more than physical buildings, Daniels goes above and beyond to integrate building excellence with opportunities for social, cultural and economic well-being. www.danielshomes.ca

Website: TorontoTaste.ca

Instagram: @Toronto_Taste

Facebook: SecondHarvestCA

Hashtag: #TasteItForward



For more information or high-resolution assets, please contact:

Sarah Harris, rock-it promotions | sarah@rockitpromo.com

Sinéad Breen, rock-it promotions | sinead@rockitpromo.com