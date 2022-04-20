The global 5G in defense market size is projected to grow from USD 665 million in 2022 to USD 2,487 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2022 to 2027

New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "5G in Defense Market by Communication Infrastructure, Core Network Technology, Platform, End User, Network Type, Chipset, Operational Frequency, Installation and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982259/?utm_source=GNW





The 5G in defense market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia OYJ (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Thales Group (France), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Ligado Networks (US), and Wind River Systems, Inc. (US).



The COVID-19 epidemic disrupted global economic conditions, particularly the implementation of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technologies such as 5G in the military.Due to severe economic conditions and disruptions in the supply chain of crucial components, the development and testing of 5G technologies for the defense industry have been halted.



The pandemic had a minor impact on communication system providers and operators due to delays in spectrum auctions, delays in regulatory timeframes, a restricted workforce for network roll-out, decreased capital and operational expenditures, and a reduction in technical improvements. However, several nations, such as the US and China, have made major investments in the implementation of 5G technology in the defense industry.



By Communication Infrastructure, the small cell segment projected to dominate 5G in the defense market during the forecast period.

Small cell segment growth is attributed to the large-scale deployment of small cells by 5G network operators.With the further introduction of the 5G network, the data connectivity speed is expected to increase significantly.



As small cells can help facilitate 5G deployment, they are anticipated to play a pivotal role in the market for 5G communication infrastructure.

• By platform, the airborne segment to lead 5G in the defense market during the forecast period.



By platform, the airborne segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With advancements in 5G technology, airborne applications (such as drones) and mission-critical communications will be able to perform with increased efficiency.



North America is projected to lead the 5G in the defense market during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to lead the 5G in the defense market during the forecast period owing to increased investments by the US Department of Defense in 5G technology. The US is projected to be the largest developer and operator of 5G technology globally, resulting in a large share of the North American region in the global market. 5G technology in defense helps improve the processing and functioning of ISR (intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance) systems, enables new command and control systems, enhances augmented and virtual reality applications, modernizes maintenance processes, and improves efficiency in logistics supply using technologies such as blockchain. With the increasing use of connected systems through IoT, a need for low-latency communication technology has risen. The allocation of a wide frequency band to the US military has opened new opportunities for system designers to develop 5G enabled components and enhance the operational efficiency of all related systems.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–55%; Tier 2–20%; and Tier 3–25%

• By Designation: C Level–75%; Manager Level–25%;

• By Region: North America–20%; Europe–25%; Asia Pacific–30%; Middle East & Africa-15%; Latin America- 10%



The 5G in defense market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia Networks (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), NEC (Japan), Thales Group (France), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Ligado Networks (US), and Wind River Systems, Inc. (US).

.



Research Coverage

The study covers the 5G in defense market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on mobility, size, mode of operation, application, system, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall 5G in defense Market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the applications, wherein 5G in defense is used.



This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on 5G solutions offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the 5G in defense market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the 5G in defense market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the 5G in defense market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players in the 5G in defense market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982259/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________