Mice Model Market to Rise at CAGR of 6.2% During Forecast Period, Notes TMR Study

Innovations in gene technology, driven by the demand for speedy, appropriate treatment in the ever-changing medical industry are likely to propel the market

ALBANY, N.Y., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The value of the global mice model market stood at US$ 1.5 Bn in 2020. The global market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2028. The global mice model market is anticipated to attain valuation of US$ 2.3 Bn by 2028. Companies in the global mice model market are capitalizing on the revenue potential in key healthcare applications such as drug research and development. Animal models have played and will continue to play an essential role in the study of disease pathophysiology and related damage mechanisms.

The global mice model market is likely to observe considerable growth due to increasing research and development (R&D) in gene technology, spurred by the demand for precise and fast treatment in the evolving medical sector. The use of genetic variations to predict therapeutic response or drug resistance in patients is likely to open up doors for developing a personalized treatment plan suited to individual characteristics of cancer. The concepts of the Mouse Avatar and Co-clinical Trial have the potential to revolutionize drug discovery and healthcare.

In 2020, the global mice model market was led by North America and trailed by Europe. The supremacy of North America region can be ascribed to the existence of a considerable number of research institutes and biopharmaceutical businesses that is expected to propel the regional mice model market. Europe has enormous development potential, as rodent adoption rates in Western Europe have been substantially higher in the recent years.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on specialty, metabolism & regulation was a major category of the global mice model market in 2020, owing to rise in use of mice models to investigate illnesses





In 2020, the global mice model market was led by the genetic testing services segment. A significant reason driving the segment's rise is the increasing relevance of customized models in applied research and also in the development of important biomolecules.





Animal-related research receives more than 60% of extramural funding at the National Institute of health (NIH), with mice receiving the bulk of it. Increasing funding for biomedical research is projected to drive the global mice model market in the upcoming years.





For lung damage repair, scientists are developing dynamic functional mice models. This model is likely to aid in the understanding of some of the most difficult elements of lung illness, as well as the testing of new treatments. The advent of such models is projected to promote growth of the global mice model market as well as biomedical research funding.



Global Mice Model Market: Growth Drivers

Players in the global mice model market are shifting their R&D efforts toward critical healthcare processes such as modern drug development. Animal models are crucial in the invention of efficient and safe therapies and cures for illnesses and their symptoms. Drug target identification and assessment of new therapeutic compounds for pharmacodynamics, pharmacokinetics, toxicity/safety, and effectiveness are some of the other uses.





As acute respiratory infections could progress to pneumonia, market players are likely to collaborate closely with the World Health Organization (WHO) to expand vaccination and other therapeutic agent research. Efforts and initiatives are being made to reduce the number of people who have acute respiratory distress syndrome.



Global Mice Model Market: Key Competitors

Charles River Laboratories

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Crescendo Biologics Limited

Harlan Laboratories, Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

GenOway S.A.

Global Mice Model Market: Segmentation

Nature

Transgenic Mice Model

Hybrid / Congenic Mice Model

Knockout Mice Model

Carcinogen/induced & Spontaneous Mice Model

Outbred Mice Model

Inbred Mice Model

Transplantation Mice Model

Conditioned / Surgically Modified Mice Model

Specialty

Immunology

Central Nervous System

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Metabolism & Regulation

Service

Breeding & Rederivation Services

Cryopreservation & Cryorecovery Services

Quarantine Services

Genetic Testing Services

Model In-licensing Services

In Vivo & In Vitro Pharmacology Services

Genetically Engineered Model Services

Other Services (Surgical and Line Rescue)

