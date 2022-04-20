Greater Good Charities and Animal Planet’s Jackson Galaxy Kick Off 4th Annual Cat Pawsitive National High-Five Day Contest

Seattle, Wash., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate the success of The Jackson Galaxy Project’s life-saving Cat Pawsitive initiative, Greater Good Charities and Animal Planet’s Jackson Galaxy announce the 4th Annual Cat Pawsitive National High-Five Day Contest. On National High-Five Day, celebrated on April 21, animal shelters and cat lovers are invited to share their most creative feline high-five images and videos on social, with the hashtag #felinehighfiveday2022 and tagging @greatergoodcharities, for a chance to win.

“The Annual Cat Pawsitive National High-Five Day Contest is a time to celebrate the life-changing and life-saving impact of training for cats in shelters and rescues and to encourage adopters to take their relationship with their cats to a fun and enriching new level,” said Jackson Galaxy. “I look forward to reviewing the creative and inspiring entries for this year’s contest and to shedding light on the cats and animal welfare organizations participating in the 2022 Cat Pawsitive semester.”

Cat Pawsitive is a life-saving initiative for shelter and rescue cats that aims to increase feline adoption rates by instructing shelter/rescue staff and volunteers how to implement positive reinforcement training for cats, which includes a signature move - teaching them to high-five. Jackson Galaxy, renowned cat behavior and wellness expert, host of Animal Planet’s “My Cat From Hell,” New York Times best-selling author, and founder of The Jackson Galaxy Project (a program of Greater Good Charities), developed Cat Pawsitive with a team of feline behavior experts. Cat Pawsitive is powered by Petco Love.

The winners of the 4th Annual Cat Pawsitive National High-Five Day Contest will be selected by Jackson Galaxy and announced on April 22. Social profiles must be set to “public” for entries to be eligible. The prizes of the 4th Annual Cat Pawsitive National High-Five Day Contest follow:

The grand prize is a $5,000 cash grant to an animal shelter/rescue of the winner’s choice.

Second place is a $3,000 cash grant to a shelter/rescue of the winner’s choice.

Third place is a $2,000 cash grant to a shelter/rescue of the winner’s choice.

Since 2016, more than 1,900 cats have been adopted during Cat Pawsitive semesters, with hundreds of more cats benefitting from being in the program and continuing their training on the road to adoption. To date, a total of 203 animal welfare organizations have participated in Cat Pawsitive semesters, with over 1,700 individuals trained in Cat Pawsitive techniques to help save the lives of cats.

Contest participants can download step-by-step instructions to teach the feline high-five and review the complete contest terms and conditions at felinehighfive.com.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, and has provided more than $400 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to over 5,000 charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Visit petcolove.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.

