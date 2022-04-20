The cladding systems market is projected to grow from USD 234.1 billion in 2021 to USD 306.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2026

New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cladding Systems Market by Material, Use, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03990248/?utm_source=GNW

Rebound in commercial construction is expected to increase the demand for the external cladding system.



In terms of both value, and volume, the ceramic cladding segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Ceramic is mainly used for tile cladding, and hence plays an important role in the construction industry.The ceramic tiles enhance the overall atmosphere of a residential or commercial landscape.



The selection of the type of these tiles is based on several factors such as ease of maintenance, durability, comfort, safety, style, and design templates.Foot traffic plays an important role in the selection of the type of ceramic tiles.



For example, government offices would require solid, highly durable floors due to high foot traffic.The wall tiles are employed in the interior as well as the exterior of the building to meet the requirements of decoration or aesthetics.



The usage of ceramic tiles ranges from bathrooms and kitchens in households to laboratories, restaurants, medical centers, shopping centers, schools, and government buildings.



In terms of both, value and volume, the wall segment is projected to lead the cladding systems market from 2020 to 2026.

Wall claddings are designed to protect exterior wall from effects of weathering and to enhance the appearance of the walls in a building.Wall cladding with the use of materials such as ceramic, brick & stone, stucco & EIFS are gaining significant momentum, especially in residential buildings.



In commercial buildings such as warehouses and manufacturing plants, concrete and metal form the main wall cladding systems.Concrete cladding such as slabs and precast panels are widely used in industrial applications.



Metal cladding, for example steel, are also used in other industrial buildings such cool stores and freezing units.



The residential segment is estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume.



Demand for cladding in the residential segment is primarily attributed to the aesthetic appeal, along with properties such as durability and protection from extreme weather.Other benefits such as fire protection and high thermal efficiency will further drive the demand for cladding systems.



Most favorable materials for residential cladding systems include fiber cement, vinyl, bricks, and timber wood. The spending in residential construction is estimated to witness a surge, particularly in the emerging Asia Pacific and South American regions; there is a trend of urbanization observed in these regions, resulting in a higher growth rate for the residential construction market, as compared to developed markets.



In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific cladding systems market is projected to contribute the maximum market share during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the cladding systems market from 2021 to 2026 due to the strong demand from countries such as the China and India.The demand is also driven by the increasing availability of raw materials and manpower, along with sophisticated technologies and innovations in this region.



Major drivers of the cladding systems market in this region are the growing construction sector, particularly in rapidly growing countries such as China and India and huge foreign investments.However, consumers in this region are price-conscious and lay a lot of importance on this criterion in every aspect of their purchase.



Manufacturing cost-effective cladding systems is a challenge faced by players operating in this region.



