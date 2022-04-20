FootEarn, an online 3D blockchain-based football eSports game, announced its strategic partnership with Polygon

SINGAPORE, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, FootEarn, one of the first online 3D eSports football games to apply blockchain and NFT technology, has officially announced its strategic partnership with Polygon and Polygon Studios. FootEarn is the product of Mata, a game studio with extensive experience in the field of game production from Vietnam.

FootEarn is a 3D eSports game project that applies blockchain technology. FootEarn has an engaging and accessible gameplay that attracts gamers from all ages, genders, and countries. In addition, in the Multiplayer mode, players can compete directly with each other in tournaments and receive prizes. This is an outstanding feature of FootEarn compared to other GameFi projects.

FootEarn is a true Free-to-play game where players do not need to pay any mandatory initial fee. Each player will be given a free team to experience the game. For an enhanced experience, players can choose to upgrade their team by opening NFT Boxes to receive new players or upgrade the players' stats.

In order to realize the goal of becoming a top-notch football game, FootEarn has officially announced its strategic partnership with Polygon and Polygon Studios - Polygon's Gaming and NFT branch that focuses on developing global blockchain games.

FootEarn has also released its Testnet version, so that players can experience in-game features such as opening boxes, exchanging players, buying, selling and using NFTs. This is an important step in FootEarn's roadmap to complete and launch the Full version in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Soon, FootEarn will launch its IDO on BHO Pad ( bhopad.io ), BHO Network's launchpad platform. BHO Pad provides a special mechanism where participants only need to stake a minimum of 50,000 BHO on the platform to secure an IDO investment ticket without relying on luck.

Polygon, formerly Matic Network, is a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. Polygon (Matic) has experienced incredible growth since 2020 and has become a Layer2 giant. Polygon is currently ranked 17th on CoinMarketCap in terms of market capitalization. Previously, Polygon's investment fund also invested in a number of Metaverse and GameFi projects, such as Bloktopia. The price of this project's token, BLOK, increased by nearly 700 times the IDO price when it reached its peak in November 2021.





